Texas A&M's Bobby Brown gets injured while celebrating a sack (Video)

Texas A&M lost one of its best defense players to an injury in the third quarter against Florida on Saturday. And the injury occurred while celebrating.

Bobby Brown, A&M’s stellar defensive tackle, got to Florida QB Kyle Trask for the Aggies’ first sack of the day. Trask had been picking apart the A&M defense all afternoon, so Brown was understandably excited to make the play — especially since it came just after his team cut UF’s lead to 28-24 on the previous drive.

Brown was fired up and stomping around the field in celebration, only to seemingly hyperextend his right knee as teammate McKinnley Jackson shoved him.

Better look at the celebration pic.twitter.com/TDIp1eRyb6 — Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 10, 2020

Brown was initially hobbled, but then went down to the turf. He subsequently needed to be helped off the field.

Later on, Brown was shown by the ESPN broadcast trying to loosen up his knee on an exercise bike. He initially did not re-enter the game on the next series for the Aggies defense, but was back on the field later in the fourth quarter.

Brown, one of the SEC’s best run-stuffers, was a preseason All-SEC second team selection for the Aggies.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III was injured on Saturday against Florida. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) More

More from Yahoo Sports: