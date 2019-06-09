Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins played through brutal injuries in 2018

DeAndre Hopkins dealt with more injuries in 2018 than he has in his entire six-year career.

While speaking Saturday during an appearance at NRG Arena in Houston, the Texans wide receiver discussed the difficulties he endured but valiantly played through last season.

"Last year was tough, not just physically but mentally," Hopkins said, via The Houston Chronicle. "It's the most banged up I've ever been playing football. I was dealing with serious injuries a lot of people would have sat down for. But we had a good team that depended on me, and I never gave a thought to not playing unless the doctors told me I couldn't."

Hopkins revealed he suffered torn ligaments in the team's wild-card loss to the Colts, but refused to be taken out of the game. He finished with five catches on 10 targets for 37 yards as Houston was eliminated from the playoffs.

"I tore ligaments in my shoulder completely off the bone," Hopkins said. "I tried to play even though I had only one (good) arm. We had a good team, and we had something good going. I know they needed me. It was hard."

Since he's been rehabbing the injury this offseason, Hopkins anticipates being fully healed and healthy for training camp next month.

"I plan to be," Hopkins said. "I’m trying to take care of my body. I’m resting my body and healing. This is going to be the best I’ve felt. I feel like I’m going to be better than ever.

"I’m trying to help my team win more games and be better than last year."

Hopkins, who turned 27 on Thursday, finished with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns last season en route to first-team All-Pro honors for a second consecutive year. He also earned his second straight Pro Bowl nod and third since 2015.