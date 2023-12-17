Texans without Stroud, Collins, Anderson, Fant in trying to stay on playoff bubble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans will be trying to stay on the AFC playoff bubble Sunday without their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, their top wide receiver and another top rookie.

The Texans ruled out C.J. Stroud, who did not practice all week, on Friday with the No. 2 pick overall not practicing all week and unable to clear the concussion protocol. They also had ruled out defensive end Will Anderson, the No. 3 pick overall.

But wide receiver Nico Collins, who has had a career-high 1,004 yards receiving this season, was ruled inactive Sunday. He had been questionable with a calf injury. They also ruled out offensive tackle George Tant, who had been questionable with an injured hip. He did not travel with the Texans.

Houston (7-6) has lost two of three and sits just outside the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. The Texans visit Tennessee (5-8) on Sunday. The Titans are wearing their Oilers' throwbacks for the second time this season against the team that replaced them in Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press