Texans slammed after reportedly firing PR chief Amy Palcic for lack of 'cultural fit'

The Houston Texans continue to baffle the football world at large, firing vice president of communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday, reportedly for a lack of “cultural fit” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October after a series of inept, franchise-altering moves — most notably, the lack of return on a trade for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins — so it’s difficult to believe it has well-defined organizational values.

Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was "a cultural fit", per sources. Palcic was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for best PR staff. She is widely respected — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

Ordinarily, this could be dismissed as a minute, organizational change that doesn’t tangibly affect the on-field outcome. However, Palcic was universally beloved and respected by her colleagues, who once again cast the Texans in a terrible light. Palcic won the Pete Rozelle Award in 2017, awarded by the Pro Football Writers of America to “the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.”

Several national reporters were outraged about the Texans’ decision.

This is a stunning move.

Stunning.@amypalcic is one of the best media-relations people I’ve met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5. https://t.co/x6U3nA5nn5 — Peter King (@peter_king) November 11, 2020

Every time I've worked with Amy, she is prompt, professional and puts team first. Her group engineered one of the most viral moments of the season when Deshaun Watson's family surprised him virtually. Any other team would be fortunate to have her on a roster. https://t.co/meyWqe9DaT — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) November 11, 2020

This is a shocker. Amy, formerly with the #Browns , is amazing https://t.co/oZxnCzxGjX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2020

The Texans have turned into one of the worst organizations in football since Bob McNair died. @amypalcic was the best. She certainly was too good for what the Texans deserve. https://t.co/WHByVtvl9j — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 11, 2020

It hasn’t been defined what a “cultural fit” means in this instance, but many have speculated that Palcic’s open support of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket put her at odds with Texans management. Palcic sent out numerous tweets, in particular supporting Harris, after the Democratic ticket were declared the winners of the presidential election.

Before his death, former Texans owner Bob McNair was a fervent supporter of the Republican Party, donating $10,000 to anti-LGBT referendum in Houston in 2017, while donating generously to several Republican politicians. Most notably, McNair donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, and donated over $1 million to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The Texans haven’t publicly commented on the story at the time of this filing.

