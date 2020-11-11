Texans slammed after reportedly firing PR chief Amy Palcic for lack of 'cultural fit'

The Houston Texans fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans continue to baffle the football world at large, firing vice president of communications Amy Palcic on Wednesday, reportedly for a lack of “cultural fit” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October after a series of inept, franchise-altering moves — most notably, the lack of return on a trade for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins — so it’s difficult to believe it has well-defined organizational values.

Ordinarily, this could be dismissed as a minute, organizational change that doesn’t tangibly affect the on-field outcome. However, Palcic was universally beloved and respected by her colleagues, who once again cast the Texans in a terrible light. Palcic won the Pete Rozelle Award in 2017, awarded by the Pro Football Writers of America to “the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.”

Several national reporters were outraged about the Texans’ decision.

It hasn’t been defined what a “cultural fit” means in this instance, but many have speculated that Palcic’s open support of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket put her at odds with Texans management. Palcic sent out numerous tweets, in particular supporting Harris, after the Democratic ticket were declared the winners of the presidential election.

Before his death, former Texans owner Bob McNair was a fervent supporter of the Republican Party, donating $10,000 to anti-LGBT referendum in Houston in 2017, while donating generously to several Republican politicians. Most notably, McNair donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, and donated over $1 million to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The Texans haven’t publicly commented on the story at the time of this filing.

