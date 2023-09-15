How do Texans rate on the ‘happiness’ scale? Here’s what one study found

Texas is the 39th happiest state in the nation, a study released Tuesday by WalletHub found.

To determine which were the happiest, WalletHub examined the 50 states across three areas: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Texas ranked 25th on emotional and physical well-being, 40th on work environment and 50th on community and environment.

How the heat has played into Texans’ state of mind the study doesn’t say. But we’ve heard some say the heat had “robbed” them of their summer.

They used 30 metrics corresponding to the three areas, including the depression rate, the share of adults feeling productive, income growth and the unemployment rate. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing maximum happiness. WalletHub then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score. Texas received a total score of 47.66, with the highest score of any state being Utah at 69.79 and the lowest being West Virginia at 35.08.

Texans work more than those in most others states, with one of the highest mean work hours. The state was also found to be one of the least safe.

What are the five happiest states?