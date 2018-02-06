Texans QB Deshaun Watson posts video of first day running since ACL tear

Deshaun Watson had good news on Monday and decided to share it with the world.

The Houston Texans quarterback whose stellar rookie campaign was cut short by an ACL tear suffered in practice ran on a treadmill for the first time since suffering the injury.

Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! ♠️ memo™️ 815 #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/so9u3InvnW — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 5, 2018





“Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running,” Watson wrote.

Watson’s injury was a crushing blow in Houston. He was off to a remarkable start, throwing for 1,597 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 63 percent completion percentage in six starts after taking over for Tom Savage early in the season. The Texans finished the season on a 1-8 skid after his injury.

If he and three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt can both return to form next season, there’s reason for excitement in Houston.