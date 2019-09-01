Texans paid Jadeveon Clowney $7M bonus to trade him to Seahawks, report says

The Texans were really eager to offload defensive star Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks in Saturday's blockbuster trade.

How eager? According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans paid Clowney a $7 million signing bonus to "sweeten the trade" for financially strapped Seattle.

In return, the Texans get pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo, linebacker Jacob Martin and Seattle's third-round pick in 2020.

Clowney signed his $15.967 million franchise tender after the trade was completed. The Seahawks are responsible for the remainder of that salary.

A three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, Clowney had been holding out for a new contract similar to the six-year, $141 million deal signed last year by the Bears' Khalil Mack. According to the Chronicle report, the Seahawks agreed not to place the franchise tag on Clowney next offseason, making him a free agent.



