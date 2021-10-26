Texans owner Cal McNair apologizes for reported use of anti-Asian slur at golf event

Cal McNair. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair has issued an apology in response to a report that he used an anti-Asian slur at a golf event.

Bally Sports' Michael Silver reported on Tuesday that McNair made the statement while addressing a crowd of more than 100 people alongside his wife Hannah at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic in May.

Two witnesses told Silver that McNair apologized to attendees for the event being cancelled the year prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic as participants prepared to leave the clubhouse for the golf course.

(Warning: An anti-Asian slur is quoted in the text below)

“I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China Virus," McNair said, per the report.

One witness told Silver that attendees audibly gasped in response to McNair's comment.

“Everyone gasped, especially the people directly across from him," a witness said. "He and Hannah seemed to think it was hilarious. It was dead silent.”

McNair issued a a statement through the Texans to Bally Sports on Tuesday in response to the report.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said, per the statement. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

McNair, 60, has run the Texans since his father and previous owner Bob McNair died in 2018.