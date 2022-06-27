Lawsuit against Texans claims team received complaints about Deshaun Watson’s massage behavior

HOUSTON — A lawsuit filed against the Houston Texans on Monday alleges the team was made aware of some of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massage behavior during a 17-month period in which he allegedly attempted to sexualize sessions with multiple women.

The suit, which was filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, claims the Texans were alerted to Watson “seeking out unqualified strangers for massages via Instagram” by a company that had been contracted by the franchise to provide professional therapeutic services to Houston players. The suit also alleges the franchise had fielded complaints from The Houstonian Hotel about the number of women visiting Watson in a team-provided suite at the establishment.

According to Buzbee, fielding those complaints — as well as Watson being provided a nondisclosure agreement by team security to be used in massage sessions — put the Texans into a position of “enabling” his behavior during encounters with women that ultimately resulted in 24 civil lawsuits against the quarterback alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault. Twenty of the 24 suits from individual women were settled earlier this month.

“Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” Buzbee said Monday in a statement. “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

The Texans said they were notified of the suit on Monday, but declined further comment.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today,” a team spokesman said in a statement. “Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

This story will be updated.