Texans' Justin Reid escapes serious injury in wreck with drunken driver

Justin Reid escaped serious injury Saturday night despite a car accident involving a drunk driver.

The Texans' second-year safety said on Twitter he had only suffered "a few bruises" after being rear-ended.

As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver. Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

"As some of you know, I was involved in an accident last night from being hit from behind by a drunk driver," Reid wrote. "Thankfully aside from a few bruises, nobody involved was seriously injured."

Reid encouraged drivers to "make good decisions" as he recalled the car accident Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in back in December 2014 that left him with two transverse fractures in his lower back.

Makes me think about the Cam Newton crash from a couple of years ago. Scary stuff. Make good decisions out there on the rod! — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

Road* — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 21, 2019

Reid, 22, was selected out of Stanford in the third round of the 2018 draft. He had 70 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 10 pass deflections as a rookie last season.