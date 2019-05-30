Texans install mobile cooling room next to practice fields

The average high temperature in Houston in July and August is 94 degrees. Add in humidity, and it can be uncomfortable – and dangerous – to walk a few blocks.

Let alone engage in a full-pads football workout.

With that in mind, the Houston Texans have taken a step to protect their players.

Mobile cooling room

With an average temperature of 94 degrees during training camp, the Houston Texans have installed a mobile cooling unit next to practice fields to prevent players from suffering heat stroke. (AP)

On Wednesday, the Texans became the second NFL team to use a mobile cooling unit, which essentially looks like a shipping container with doors, windows and a large HVAC unit on the side.

The trailer has an interior temperature of 25 degrees (F), and in a matter of five to 10 minutes can lower a player’s core body temperature by 30 to 35 degrees.

It has a capacity of around 30.

“We're always trying to think about the health and wellness of the players relative to training camp,” Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. “So, we brought a mobile unit in to help cool the players off in training camp, which we think is important to them relative to August when they're out there in the middle of training camp.”

Louisiana State and Alabama also have the cooling rooms at the ready for players.

Lesson learned last year?

Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson was in Houston last year for joint practices between the Texans and San Francisco 49ers. He noted on Twitter that during those practices, several 49ers players got overheated and needed to be submerged in ice tubs to bring their core body temperature down.

It is highly dangerous for adults to have a core body temperature over 103 degrees, with exhaustion, fatigue, dizziness, nausea and vomiting and even death resulting.

During Minnesota Vikings training camp in 2001, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Korey Stringer died from an exertional heat stroke; last year, University of Maryland lineman Jordan McNair collapsed and ultimately died from heat stroke.

