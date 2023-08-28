Texans finally name rookie QB C.J. Stroud their Week 1 starter

You probably thought the Houston Texans already named C.J. Stroud their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.

Stroud was the second pick of the NFL draft. He started each of Houston's first three preseason games. The Texans didn't take him in the top five to give Davis Mills the job.

But rookie coach DeMeco Ryans didn't want to announce it, for some reason. After the Texans' final preseason game on Sunday night Ryans finally announced Stroud would start Week 1, to the surprise of nobody.

Stroud didn't have a great preseason but did finish it on a high note, connecting with Nico Collins on a three-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Stroud came in with huge expectations. The Texans chose him to be the new face of the franchise when they drafted him right after the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young. It would have been a surprise if he didn't start from Week 1 on. Once he was named the starter for the first preseason game, it was pretty clear he'd be getting the nod for the regular season too.

The Texans' first game is at the Baltimore Ravens. That's not an easy test, but the Texans are ready to see what they have in their rookie quarterback.