Texans' failure to take advantage of five INTs sparks new concern about sputtering offense

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s offense hit a new low Sunday night when the Texans lost to the Detroit Lions despite intercepting Jared Goff a franchise-record five times.

The Texans led by 16 at halftime but gave up 19 unanswered points in the second half to allow the Lions to escape with a 26-23 win.

C.J. Stroud was intercepted on two of Houston’s first three possessions of the second half, and the Texans punted on three straight drives after the second pick. They still had a chance to take the lead late, but Ka'imi Fairbairn’s 58-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

Jake Bates' 52-yard field goal as time expired sent Houston (6-4) to its third loss in four games after a 5-1 start.

“We didn’t play winning football,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We stalled on a lot drives and didn’t score any points in the second half. To beat a good football team like that, we have to be able to sustain drives. We have to be able to score points. We were going backwards way too much.”

Stroud tied a season high with his two interceptions after he hadn’t been picked off in the previous three games. He was disappointed in himself for not executing better in the second half.

“Defense is getting the turnovers like they were, so we’ve got to be able to reward them with points,” he said. “That’s something we didn’t do. I feel like I’m the one to blame when it comes to that.”

The Texans routinely found themselves in third-and-long situations against the Lions as they struggled to run the ball. Houston managed just 56 yards rushing Sunday, its second-lowest output of the season.

“We have to win first and second down,” Ryans said. “Too many negative plays on first and second down. We didn’t run the ball well. ... When you don’t play well on first and second down, you find yourself in third-and-long, and it’s hard to continuously win third-and-long.”

What's working

Houston’s five interceptions are the most in the NFL since the Panthers picked off Jameis Winston five times in a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 14, 2019.

Houston’s rookies led the way Sunday with Kamari Lassiter, a second-round pick from Georgia, grabbing two interceptions and Calen Bullock getting one. Bullock, selected in the third round from Southern California, has four interceptions, which is tied for most by a rookie this season.

What needs help

The Texans have led at halftime in each of their last four games, only to lose three of those. Houston has managed just 15 points combined in the second half of the last four games and hasn’t scored a touchdown after halftime in any of them.

Stroud couldn’t put his finger on why they’ve had trouble after halftime, saying it “seems like it’s different every week.” He believes it's up to him to turn things around.

“The blame is on me,” he said. “I’ve got to be better in those moments.”

Stock up

WR John Metchie III. The third-year player had a career-high 74 yards receiving and scored the first touchdown of his career on a 15-yard grab in the second quarter. Metchie missed his entire rookie season in 2022 recovering from leukemia.

“I’m super proud of him and super happy that he’s getting his opportunities and showing his worth,” Stroud said.

Stock down

WR Tank Dell had 39 yards receiving a week after he had a season-high 126. The Texans need him to play more consistently with star Stefon Diggs out for the season with a knee injury.

Injuries

WR Nico Collins was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday but was inactive against the Lions, extending his absence to five games. ... DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) did not play. ... Lassiter will likely miss the next game after sustaining a concussion.

Key number

34 – Stroud was sacked four times to raise his total to 34, which is the second most in the NFL this season.

Next steps

The Texans will have an extra day to prepare and try to clean up their mistakes before an in-state showdown next Monday night at the Dallas Cowboys, who have dropped four in a row.

Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press