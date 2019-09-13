Texans' DeAndre Hopkins says Jalen Ramsey is his 'favorite corner' to face

DeAndre Hopkins was quick to return the compliment Jaguars' cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave him Thursday.

The Texans' star wide receiver is preparing to match up with the two-time Pro Bowl player Sunday and shared his thoughts on the defensive back.

"He's my favorite corner to play against," Hopkins said, via FOX 26 Houston. "He's the only corner in the NFL that actually follows me everywhere I go. So, you've got to respect that. No matter where I line up he's right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim they're No. 1 DBs, but not a lot of guys do that."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@DeAndreHopkins on @jalenramsey: "He's my favorite corner to play against. He's the only in the NFL that actually follows me. You got to respect that..No matter where I lineup he's right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim their #1 DBs, but not a lot of guys do that." pic.twitter.com/IbZXSWZeZ9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 12, 2019

Hopkins is known to make near-impossible catches, but doing so against someone like Ramsey will present more of a challenge.

"He's not the average corner," Hopkins added. "He's long. He's physical. He's fast. He's everything I think you want from a football player."

Somehow, despite Ramsey's prowess, Hopkins is still able to post impressive numbers.

Story continues

According to Pro Football Focus, Hopkins has 18 catches on 32 targets over the last two seasons with Ramsey on the coverage. Hopkins has earned 8.6 yards per target, with two touchdowns and hasn't lost a ball to the Jaguars' corner. He has also had six explosive plays versus Ramsey.

Ramsey, a notorious trash-talker, spoke just as highly of Hopkins earlier in the week.

"He had a 99-overall rating on Madden, so that's like what, that's damn near unguardable on Madden right?" Ramsey told reporters Thursday. "It's pretty much like that in real life too, it's tough."

MORE: Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey says Texans' DeAndre Hopkins is 'pretty much' unguardable

He added: "It's one of the toughest battles I have each year, year in and year out. We always have pretty good battles, sometimes I hold him to less yardage, whatever it may be, but I know that, yeah, he's a tough guy to go out there and guard play in and play out, or as much as I get the opportunity to guard him."

The Texans and Jaguars face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Houston.