Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday that they’re closing their team facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

The player who tested positive has not identified themselves, and the Texans did not release their name. All other players are being tested.

The timing of this is somewhat fortunate for the Texans, as they’re on a bye and aren’t scheduled to play a game in Week 8. If they had been, it’s possible that the game could have been postponed depending on the results of contact tracing and further testing.

This unnamed player is the first Texans player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. The team had a batch of false positives at the end of September that did not end up impacting their schedule.

The Texans are closing their facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

