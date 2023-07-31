Do Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

How Fast Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 25% to 34%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Since Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM190m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM70m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here