Tewkesbury School: Teenage boy arrested and school on lockdown after ‘teacher stabbed by pupil’

Tewkesbury School in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (Google Maps)

A teenage boy has been arrested after a teacher was reportedly stabbed by a pupil at a secondary school in Gloucestershire - which saw the school and a nearby primary placed on lockdown.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at Tewkesbury School in Ashchurch Road shortly after the school day began on Monday. A nearby primary school was also on lockdown.

A statement by Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

“We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher.

“A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) was called to the incident shortly before 9.10am, and sent three ambulances to the scene. One patient was taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital, a spokesperson said.

Teachers at nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying it had also been locked down on police advice, and urged parents not to come to the school.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well, the said.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.

"My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds."