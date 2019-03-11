Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll: Fight date, time, price, how to watch, live stream

One of the best junior lightweights returns to the ring for his 2019 debut, as Tevin Farmer puts his IBF junior lightweight title on the line, when he faces Jono Carroll on Friday at the Liacouras Center in Farmer's hometown of Philadelphia, live and exclusively on DAZN. In the co-main event, WBA/IBF women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor will face WBO champion Rose Volante in a title unification bout.

This will mark the fourth time Farmer (28-4-1 no contest, 6 KOs) competes since his championship win over Billy Dib last August. If the 28-year-old can get by Carroll, it would mark his third straight title defense and continue the chatter for a title unification with either WBA champion Gervonta Davis or WBO titleholder Andrew Cancio.

Carroll (16-0, 3 KOs) looks to squash those plans. The 26-year-old earned the title shot by going to a split draw against Guillaume Frenois in December.

When is the Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll fight?

Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll will take place Friday, March. 15. The undercard is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. followed by the main card at 9 p.m.

How do I watch Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll?

The Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll fight is available to watch online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does the Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll fight cost?

The fight is available on DAZN.



Where is the Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll fight?

Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll will fight at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Tevin Farmer record and bio

Name:Tevin Farmer

Nationality: American

Born: July 30, 1990

Height: 5-6

Reach: 67"

Total fights: 33

Record: 28-4-1 with one no-contest and six knockouts.













Jono Carroll record and bio

Name: Jono Carroll

Nationality: Irish

Born: April 12, 1992

Height: N/A

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 17

Record: 16-0-1 with three knockouts.













Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll fight card

Matchup Class Belt Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll Junior Lightweight IBF Katie Taylor vs. Rose Volante Lightweight WBA/IBF (Taylor), WBO (Volante) Gabriel Rosado vs. Maciej Sulecki Middleweight ... Luke Campbell vs. TBA Lightweight ... Hank Lundy vs. Avery Sparrow Lightweight ... Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. TBA Welterweight ... John Joe Nevin vs. TBA Lightweight ...



