Tevin Farmer, Katie Taylor co-headlining St. Patrick's Day weekend card in Philly

Two champions with growing popularity. Two title defenses. And the best part is it will be a homecoming for one of the champs.

Tevin Farmer will put his IBF super featherweight title on the line, headlining a Matchroom Boxing card in his hometown of Philadelphia against a soon-to-be-named opponent during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in March, live on DAZN.

Join DAZN and watch Tevin Farmer, Katie Taylor co-headline card during St. Patrick's Day weekend

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The same card will have WBA/IBF women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor facing WBO champ Rose Volante in a title unification bout.

Although Farmer’s opponent hasn’t been announced yet, it could very well wind up being Irish boxer Jono Carroll, considering Farmer tweeted “he has been talking crazy, so, I’m [gonna] make it happen” just last week.

After capturing the IBF crown via a unanimous decision over Billy Dib in August, Farmer closed out the year with successful title defenses against James Tennyson in October (fifth-round TKO) and Francisco Fonseca in December (unanimous decision). A third title defense would seemingly bring the 28-year-old Farmer (28-4, 6 KOs) one step closer to a title unification bout with the winner of the Gervonta Davis-Abner Mares bout on Feb. 9. Farmer has pressed Davis for a fight several times, which would make a possible title unification bout between the two all the more savory.

Story continues

The 32-year-old Taylor (12-0, 5 KOs) had four victories in 2018, capped by a unanimous decision victory over Eva Wahlstrom on the same Dec. 15 night that had Farmer defeating Fonseca on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Rocky Fielding undercard at Madison Square Garden. At 36, the Brazilian champ, Volante (14-0, 8 KOs), is coming off a TKO victory over Yolis Marrugo Franco in September. Their bout will crown an undisputed champ at lightweight.

The full St. Patrick’s Day weekend Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN is expected to be announced soon.