Tethers Unlimited delivers software-defined radios to Millennium Space for satellite constellation

Alan Boyle
GeekWire
The SWIFT-SLX radio is a compact, affordable software-defined radio designed to provide S-band and L-band communications for small satellites. (Tethers Unlimited Photo)
The SWIFT-SLX radio is a compact, affordable software-defined radio designed to provide S-band and L-band communications for small satellites. (Tethers Unlimited Photo)

Bothell, Wash.-based Tethers Unlimited says it has completed an on-time delivery of 15 S-band software-defined radios in support of a small-satellite constellation mission being developed by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing subsidiary.

  • In a news release, Tethers Unlimited said the deliveries also included the first small-satellite mesh networking solution to support data transfer between satellites. “Hitting this delivery rate has taken substantial investments in automating our radio testing infrastructure,” said Rob Hoyt, Tethers Unlimited’s president.

  • The SWIFT-SLX radio is designed to provide S-band and L-band communications — not only for commercial customers like Millennium, but for NASA missions such as the Lunar Node 1 navigation beacon that’s destined to be sent to the moon. Earlier this month, Tethers Unlimited said a different type of software-defined radio, the SWIFT-XTS, will be used for NASA’s PUNCH sun-watching mission.

  • Tethers Unlimited, which was recently acquired by Amergint Technology Holdings, is involved in a variety of commercial and government-funded projects relating to communications, propulsion, robotics and in-space manufacturing. Efforts to obtain more information about the constellation that Millennium Space is developing were not immediately successful.

More from GeekWire:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next