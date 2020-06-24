Tethers Unlimited delivers software-defined radios to Millennium Space for satellite constellation

Bothell, Wash.-based Tethers Unlimited says it has completed an on-time delivery of 15 S-band software-defined radios in support of a small-satellite constellation mission being developed by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing subsidiary.

In a news release, Tethers Unlimited said the deliveries also included the first small-satellite mesh networking solution to support data transfer between satellites. “Hitting this delivery rate has taken substantial investments in automating our radio testing infrastructure,” said Rob Hoyt, Tethers Unlimited’s president.

The SWIFT-SLX radio is designed to provide S-band and L-band communications — not only for commercial customers like Millennium, but for NASA missions such as the Lunar Node 1 navigation beacon that’s destined to be sent to the moon. Earlier this month, Tethers Unlimited said a different type of software-defined radio, the SWIFT-XTS, will be used for NASA’s PUNCH sun-watching mission.