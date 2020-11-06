Testing times in Liverpool – why Merseyside trial might be key to lockdown exit

England’s second national lockdown may only be two days old but politicians already have an eye on the exit. Here are some of the key questions on why testing will be crucial to the country emerging from restrictions in time for Christmas:

Will the lockdown in England end on December 2?

Yes – that is the message from Downing Street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Thursday’s news conference that the advice he received from scientists was that the four-week lockdown period “is enough for these measures to make a real impact”.

The country will then be expected to return to the tier system, although what restrictions will remain in place over the Christmas period will be decided nearer the time.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Johnson said on Thursday. He will be hoping it is not a freight train of further bad news.

A freight train of bad news?

Yes. The whole point of shutting businesses, leisure centres and shops, asking people to stay at home, minimising contact with others, and cancelling weddings – all of it is designed to reduce the rate of infection heading into the crucial winter period where pressures on the health service usually intensify.

A failure to adequately get that R-rate down will surely lead to questions of whether the second national lockdown was worth it.

So what is happening in Liverpool – the Army’s been sent in, hasn’t it?

Er, yes, the Army has been sent in. But to assist with a pilot testing scheme, not to help enforce law and order.

Liverpool has been selected to trial the new system, which will allow anyone in the city to be tested – repeatedly – for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The idea is to gauge the effectiveness of a testing regime which relies on a rapid-turnaround lateral flow test which can give you results within 15 minutes. They will be used alongside existing swab tests.

Director of Public Health for Liverpool Matt Ashton said: “The aim of this project is to quickly identify people who have the virus and reduce transmission substantially.”

Ah, great news!

Whoa, Nelly. A group of academics, including Allyson Pollock, Professor of Public Health at Newcastle University, said plans to test asymptomatic people in Liverpool went against SAGE advice to prioritise testing for those who were displaying symptoms.

