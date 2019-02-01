Full driver speeds from Las Vegas testing A review of the testing speeds from Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. THURSDAY: MORNING SESSION Position Number Driver Speed (mph) 1. Chevrolet Wheel Force Ross Chastain 183.163 2. 48 Jimmie Johnson 178.885 3. 47 Ryan Preece 177.678 4. 3 Austin Dillon 177.556 5. 43 Bubba Wallace 177.381 6. 14 Clint Bowyer 177.107 […]