Full driver speeds from Las Vegas testing

1 / 2

A review of the testing speeds from Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. THURSDAY: MORNING SESSION Position Number Driver Speed (mph) 1. Chevrolet Wheel Force Ross Chastain 183.163 2. 48 Jimmie Johnson 178.885 3. 47 Ryan Preece 177.678 4. 3 Austin Dillon 177.556 5. 43 Bubba Wallace 177.381 6. 14 Clint Bowyer 177.107 […]

A review of the testing speeds from Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

THURSDAY: MORNING SESSION

Position

Number

Driver

Speed (mph)

1.

Chevrolet Wheel Force

Ross Chastain

183.163

2.

48

Jimmie Johnson

178.885

3.

47

Ryan Preece

177.678

4.

3

Austin Dillon

177.556

5.

43

Bubba Wallace

177.381

6.

14

Clint Bowyer

177.107

7.

2

Brad Keselowski

176.263

8.

95

Matt DiBenedetto

176.200

9.

13

Ty Dillon

176.131

10.

1

Kurt Busch

176.051

11.

21

Paul Menard

175.959

12.

Toyota Wheel Force

Drew Herring

175.810

13.

6

Ryan Newman

175.598

14.

18

Kyle Busch

175.524

15.

00

Landon Cassill

172.999

16.

51

Cody Ware

172.557

17.

Ford Wheel Force

David Ragan

172.381

THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SESSION

Position

Number

Driver

Speed (mph)

1.

43

Bubba Wallace

178.253

2.

3

Austin Dillon

178.024

3.

1

Kurt Busch

177.795

4.

18

Kyle Busch

177.784

5.

2

Brad Keselowski

177.678

6.

Toyota Wheel Force

Drew Herring

177.299

7.

14

Clint Bowyer

177.101

8.

21

Paul Menard

177.096

9.

47

Ryan Preece

177.055

10.

13

Ty Dillon

177.032

11.

6

Ryan Newman

176.927

12.

48

Jimmie Johnson

176.540

13.

95

Matt DiBenedetto

176.448

14.

Chevrolet Wheel Force

Ross Chastain

175.342

15.

51

Cody Ware

175.330

16.

00

Landon Cassill

173.907

17.

Ford Wheel Force

David Ragan

173.171

FRIDAY SESSION

Position

Number

Driver

Speed (mph)

1.

2

Brad Keselowski

178.2436

2.

3

Austin Dillon

177.983

3.

14

Clint Bowyer

177.948

4.

48

Jimmie Johnson

177.948

5.

6

Ryan Newman

177.895

6.

21

Paul Menard

177.801

7.

1

Kurt Busch

177.766

8.

18

Kyle Busch

177.334

9.

47

Ryan Preece

177.258

10.

43

Bubba Wallace

177.235

11.

95

Matt DiBenedetto

177.090

12.

Toyota Wheel Force

Drew Herring

176.488

13.

13

Ty Dillon

176.419

14.

00

Landon Cassill

175.256

15.

Chevrolet Wheel Force

Ross Chastain

173.700

16.

Ford Wheel Force

David Ragan

171.472

