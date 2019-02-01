Full driver speeds from Las Vegas testing
A review of the testing speeds from Thursday and Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
THURSDAY: MORNING SESSION
Position
Number
Driver
Speed (mph)
1.
Chevrolet Wheel Force
183.163
2.
48
Jimmie Johnson
178.885
3.
47
177.678
4.
3
177.556
5.
43
Bubba Wallace
177.381
6.
14
177.107
7.
2
176.263
8.
95
176.200
9.
13
176.131
10.
1
176.051
11.
21
175.959
12.
Toyota Wheel Force
Drew Herring
175.810
13.
6
175.598
14.
18
Kyle Busch
175.524
15.
00
172.999
16.
51
Cody Ware
172.557
17.
Ford Wheel Force
David Ragan
172.381
THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SESSION
Position
Number
Driver
Speed (mph)
1.
43
Bubba Wallace
178.253
2.
3
Austin Dillon
178.024
3.
1
Kurt Busch
177.795
4.
18
Kyle Busch
177.784
5.
2
Brad Keselowski
177.678
6.
Toyota Wheel Force
Drew Herring
177.299
7.
14
Clint Bowyer
177.101
8.
21
Paul Menard
177.096
9.
47
Ryan Preece
177.055
10.
13
Ty Dillon
177.032
11.
6
Ryan Newman
176.927
12.
48
Jimmie Johnson
176.540
13.
95
Matt DiBenedetto
176.448
14.
Chevrolet Wheel Force
Ross Chastain
175.342
15.
51
Cody Ware
175.330
16.
00
Landon Cassill
173.907
17.
Ford Wheel Force
David Ragan
173.171
FRIDAY SESSION
Position
Number
Driver
Speed (mph)
1.
2
Brad Keselowski
178.2436
2.
3
Austin Dillon
177.983
3.
14
Clint Bowyer
177.948
4.
48
Jimmie Johnson
177.948
5.
6
Ryan Newman
177.895
6.
21
Paul Menard
177.801
7.
1
Kurt Busch
177.766
8.
18
Kyle Busch
177.334
9.
47
Ryan Preece
177.258
10.
43
Bubba Wallace
177.235
11.
95
Matt DiBenedetto
177.090
12.
Toyota Wheel Force
Drew Herring
176.488
13.
13
Ty Dillon
176.419
14.
00
Landon Cassill
175.256
15.
Chevrolet Wheel Force
Ross Chastain
173.700
16.
Ford Wheel Force
David Ragan
171.472