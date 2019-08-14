'Testicle attack' sees Bradford hooker George Flanagan banned for eight matches

An attack to the testicles has seen Bradford Bulls’ George Flanagan banned for eight matches.

The incident involving the 32-year-old hooker was put on report during their 25-20 Championship defeat to Toronto Wolfpack on August 4th.

Video footage showed him making contact with Hakim Miloudi, a French full-back, as the incident was later referred to an independent hearing.

Bradford Bulls players attempt to tackle Hakim Miloudi - the eventual victim of the incident (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Toronto Wolfpack team after the victory (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Flanagan pleaded guilty to the Grade F charge, which is the most serious grade available and carries a minimum suspension of eight games.

That minimum ban was what Flanagan received and he will subsequently miss the remainder of the season, as well as five matches of next season.

As part of the punishment, the Bradford-born player was fined £250.

A similar Super League incident saw Kevin Larroyer banned for two games in 2017

