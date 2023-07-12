I tested Revlon’s latest styler - but does it live up to the hype?

Clare Stephenson

You’d think as a beauty writer I would have mastered the art of a bouncy blow-dry. Well, sorry to disappoint, but it’s a skill I am yet to get the hang of. I still walk out of salons and internally cry, knowing that I’ll never be able to remake the work of a professional at home.

Don’t get me wrong – I have tried. My under-bed storage is filled with hot brushes, tongs, and heated rollers from years of hopeful testing. A select few gave me the Cindy Crawford bounce I was hoping for, but then I’d look at their price tags and weep.

With a killjoy bank balance to my name, whenever an affordable gadget comes onto the scene, I always pay close attention. I first discovered the insanely popular Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus – the tool that put hot brushes onto the map – after hearing every beauty editor rave about it.

Part hairbrush, part hair dryer, it's the ultimate ‘lazy girl’ hack to styling your hair with more volume and less frizz. FYI, it’s now a tool I absolutely cannot live without.

A few weeks ago, the new One-Step Blow-Dry Multi-Styler landed on my desk (a jazzier version of the OG), and I possibly unboxed it quicker than the speed at which Glasto tickets sold out. After rushing home to test it, I immediately jumped online to tell my friends and co-workers how impressed I was – which trust me, is rare.



What is the Revlon Blow-Dry Multi-Styler?

Let’s jump straight to the point. What is the Blow-Dry Multi-Styler? Like the Volumiser Plus, it comes with an oval brush attachment to dry and style your hair, but there’s also a root dryer and an airflow curler (hence why it’s a little more costly than the original).

Usually, if a tool is too complicated to construct, I lose interest immediately (as you can gauge, Ikea furniture is not my forte). However, I found everything super simple to piece together.

The three interchangeable attachments slot into the handle of the tool and can be easily swapped out throughout your styling session. While many other (expensive) tools come with more attachments, this trio is all you need to create the perfect bouncy blow dry – especially for the price you pay.

To make life even easier, if you already own the original styler (which comes with the hot-brush attachment), you can buy any additional attachments separately. They all slot into the same handle so you can interchange them depending on what style you're after.

There are four heat settings to choose from – including a ‘cool shot’ to secure a curl in place – which are accessible on the bottom of the styler. Unlike traditional tools, where your hair is placed onto a heated plate, the One-Step Multi-Styler uses hot air instead.

According to the brand, this means you’re exposed to 50% less heat, which is a mega bonus point for anyone who is looking for some serious damage control (a.k.a if your lengths are feeling a bit too crispy for comfort).

After years of chemical bleaching and what feels like a lifetime of heat styling, my hair pretty much hates me right now – the split ends and brittleness prove it. So, this feature was a big win in my eyes. But realistically where heat is involved, you’re going to get some sort of damage so be sure to generously apply heat protection spray too.

How to use the Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi-Styler

You really get full reign with this gadget. You can use the attachments individually or one after the other for the ultimate styling session. I used it go give my three-day hair a zhoosh, but you can also use it while your hair is wet to fully dry and style it.

Clare Stephenson

The attachments

Root Drying Concentrator

I began with the root concentrator, and I have to say, kudos to you Revlon. I initially thought this would be my ‘I’ll give that one a miss’ attachment, but I was very impressed with the clever concept.

It looks like an XXL claw clip that you comb through your roots. Your hair is fed between the prongs which adds body and volume. When my hair was wet, I found that it dried much quicker (taking roughly 5 minutes); however, on dry hair the attachment gave my roots a noticeable lift.

There are a few things to consider if you're using this tool on wet hair. Your lengths are in their most fragile state when wet, so I used this attachment to dry my hair 90% of the way before using the other attachments. This will prevent damage and breakage as you brush and style your strands.

However, if you have curly or textured hair, it’s best to leave a bit of moisture in your lengths or some leave-in conditioner or oil), to help the brush glide through – without having to pull and tug.



360° Vented Airflow Curler

Initially, I was a little thrown by the design of the Airflow curler. Rather than using auto-wrap technology – which curls your hair around the tong like a mini vacuum – in this case, you have to manually wind your hair around the barrel and hold it in place. To be fair though, this does mean you can keep a strong retention so that heat is evenly distributed.

To ensure no strand of hair is left out, the best method is to section your lengths and work around your head – just like you would with a standard curling tong. I’d suggest working with 2-to-3-inch segments for a loose wave, or 1 inch if you want a tight curl.

It’s a little time-consuming, and clearly, my bicep curls need work as my arms started to ache, but in my opinion, the result is worth it. Once your hair leaves the wand, you’re left with a perfectly held, bouncy curl that looks like the work of a pro.

With a little help from some hair spray, I was also impressed by the lasting power. My curls held their own for longer than expected, and I could even see a little wave the following day.

Volumising Oval Brush

This attachment (which you cannot purchase separately) is the same as the original One-Step Volumiser, so I knew what to expect here – an easy-to-use hot brush that reduces frizz and boosts volume.

In my roots, I worked the brush upwards to lift and then twisted the paddle around the front of my head to frame my face. The curved design of the brush helped in the volumising department, as my hair wrapped around the barrel to create a plumper and fuller effect.

What’s really great is that the soft bristles allowed my fragile lengths to easily pass through the brush, without snagging or tugging. You can get close to your scalp without it scratching, and I only needed to go over each section once to reduce frizz. This is a major win for me as my over-processed hair can’t withstand too much brush action.

My review of the Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi-Styler

I recently made a vow to myself that I would only apply heat to my hair once a week. (Trust me, with the amount of bleach it’s seen, you'd understand my urgency). I introduced a heatless curler into my routine which completely changed my life, but on the days when I’m looking for a sleeker style, this is the tool I reach for.

We’ve all been there; sitting on your bedroom floor, fighting with a million different cords, aching arms and a sweaty upper lip, trying to create the work of a pro. It’s a stressful experience that has us (or me at least) grabbing the straighteners in defeat.

What I love about this tool is its simplicity – and you don’t need an expert's hand or strong bicep on your side to figure it out. See this as your step-by-step, user-friendly alternative that does all the hard work for you.

I can confidently say that my hair felt sleeker and looked healthier using this system, rather than opting for my classic dryer and straightener combo. The airflow attachment creates the kind of curl I’d stop people in the street for (yes, I am that crazy beauty journo), and the lasting power of said curl was rather impressive too.

You’re also putting far less heat on your hair, which is the biggest USP in my eyes. Of course, with any kind of heat comes some sort of damage but arm yourself with a heat protection spray and you can style without having to feel guilty anymore. Suddenly frying your hair between two ceramic plates seems far less appealing – am I right?

One day I’d love to be the kind of gal who gets regular blowouts, but for now, I’m very happy with me and my Multi-Styler (bank account doesn't mind it either).

