We tested over 50 concealers and these were the three best ones

Whether you’re trying to cover up a poor night’s sleep or a budding blemish, a quality concealer is a must. Concealers have thicker formulas than foundations, which is part of what gives them fuller coverage. You can use them with or without foundation depending on how much makeup you want to use, as a good, high-quality concealer will do all the heavy lifting for you. However, many concealers make big promises but fall short on their claims, which is why we tested many of them for our 2020 Beauty Crush Awards to find the very best.

We rated concealers on how they felt on skin, how they looked, how long they lasted, and how their textures covered blemishes. The winning picks looked natural on the skin, didn’t pill over time, stayed on throughout the day, and expertly hid any imperfections. Here are the top three concealers we found:

Best Drugstore Concealer: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear More Than Concealer

L'Oréal Paris

When it came to drugstore concealers, this product offered more shades than any of the other drugstore brands we tested for the Beauty Crush Awards. It’s full-coverage, matte, and waterproof enough to last through a night of dancing.

Best Luxury Concealer: Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer





Giorgio Armani

With this liquid concealer you will get the benefits of a high-coverage formula without the thick and goopy consistency of some other competing products. It’s lightweight and leaves skin looking refreshed, covering all sleep-induced dark circles.

Expert-Recommended Concealer: Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer





Marc Jacobs Beauty

Typically, concealers that come in a solid stick form tend to provide more coverage because their formulas are thicker than liquid ones. “It’s been hard for me to find a creamy [formula] that has great coverage and doesn’t crease or look greasy on my already oily skin, but this product is everything I want and is conveniently sized, so I can take it on the go,” says Mika Robinson, our “Shades of Melanin” columnist. “I love this product to conceal under eyes and for quick touch-ups throughout the day.”