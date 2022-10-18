We tested Halloween inflatables—here are the best ones

Anna Lane and Amina Khan, Reviewed
·11 min read
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Halloween is the time when you can turn your home into the haunted house of your dreams, and with the holiday inching nearer, it's time to think about how you'll decorate the outside of your house.

Halloween inflatables are a popular option and an easy way to add some spook to your stoop. But, if you've been hesitant to click the buy button because you're not sure how the giant air-filled pieces of fabric will hold up to the weather or rambunctious kids—or both—we've got you covered.

We tested three Halloween inflatables from popular retailers, like Walmart and Lowe's, to see if they're as great as they look online and just how well they stand up (literally) to both the elements and elementary school children. But that's not all: Below, you'll also find five of the best inflatables you can get right now, whether you want something scary or nostalgic!

How we tested Halloween inflatables

We put each Halloween inflatable to the test to see how they would stand up to the elements.
We put each Halloween inflatable to the test to see how they would stand up to the elements.

I definitely got some strange looks from our neighbors when I filled our front yard with four giant Halloween inflatables in the middle of August, but that's par for the course when one works for Reviewed.

I attached each inflatable to a heavy duty extension cord that was plugged into one of our outdoor power outlets. I then timed how long it took each spooky decoration to inflate before securing them to the front lawn via the included tethers and stakes.

Originally, I planned to test how each inflatable stood up to strong wind by using a leaf blower, but it ended up being a really windy day here in Los Angeles, so nature did that test for me.

Lastly, I sprayed each inflatable with water to mimic a rain shower, then had my kids pummel each of the blow-ups repeatedly to see just how much damage four small fists can do.

What you should know about Halloween inflatables

The power cords are really short

There's likely a safety-related reason for the cords being so short, but whatever the cause, it's super annoying.

I assume that most people's outdoor outlets are attached to the side of their house, just like mine is, which means that you'll need a long, heavy-duty extension cord if you want to place your inflatables in the middle of your front lawn.

Set up is a two-person job

I initially tried to put up the inflatables solo, but quickly realized that I needed help to keep them steady while securing them to the grass. I recruited my mom to help, but it's worth planning your installation for a time when you'll have a second set of adult hands around.

The tethers can be a safety hazard

Securing the inflatables to your lawn requires using a set of tethers that clip onto the sides of each spooky character. These tethers then get attached to stakes that get inserted into your lawn.

For the inflatables to stay upright, the tethers have to be stretched out pretty far, which can turn your lawn into an obstacle course of hard-to-see ropes that kids can easily trip over. My kids fell over them in broad daylight, so I'm concerned about trick-or-treaters doing a face plant on Halloween night (and their parents suing me).

Halloween inflatables we tested

Gemmy Double Bubble Witches with Cauldron

We tested the best Halloween inflatables.
We tested the best Halloween inflatables.

This is my 7-year-old daughter's personal favorite choice among the Halloween inflatables on sale at Walmart. If you have a kid who wants dramatic seasonal décor but who doesn't want anything scary, this adorable decoration hits just the right note.

One of the best things about the Double Bubble Witches Cauldron is how quickly it inflates: It took just 36.33 seconds from box to blow up. Standing at 6 feet high and 4 feet wide, it makes a statement without being overwhelming, and my daughter loved pretending to help stir the witches' brew.

This Walmart Halloween inflatable also scores points for the fact that it is the only inflatable of the bunch that comes with enough stakes and tethers to keep it from blowing over in a strong wind.

Another plus for The Double Bubble Witches Cauldron is that it looks better IRL than it does online, which was a pleasant surprise when we set it up. Plus, it withstood quite a few bouts of my 8-year-old son trying to strangle the witches and my daughter's repeated "stirs" of the cauldron.

Our only complaint is that the frog the taller witch holds doesn't have a light inside of it—unlike both the witches and the cauldron—so you can't see the frog at night.

If you want a Halloween inflatable that won't scare the neighborhood toddlers, get the Gemmy Double Bubble Witches Cauldron ASAP.

$100 at Walmart

Giant-Sized Lightshow LED Black Tree with Micro Lights

We tested the best Halloween inflatables.
We tested the best Halloween inflatables.

For truly dramatic Halloween décor, the best bang for your buck comes in the size of 12-foot-tall inflatables. There's definitely something spooky about a massive, creepy black tree looming over you—an effect that's likely multiplied when you're only a 4-foot-tall child. My kids go nuts for scary décor, and this giant LED black tree definitely delivers.

The feature that sets this particular Home Depot Halloween inflatable apart is that the face contains green LED lights that flash on and off. There are lights inside the hands as well.

We all loved how the tree bends slightly forward and backward in the wind, giving it an especially creepy effect. After testing it out, we decided that it would be fun to put it right on the border of the sidewalk so that it could bow back and forth over the heads of unsuspecting trick-or-treaters—talk about a spook factor!

The Giant-Sized Lightshow LED Black Tree comes with a set of metal stakes that slip through plastic "legs" on the base of the tree and get inserted into the ground, as well as a set of tethers and plastic stakes. While it feels like that should have been enough to keep it from blowing over, the strong wind meant that the stakes in the base of the inflatable kept coming out of the lawn.

We eventually had to tie it down with a rope and an additional stake to keep it from blowing over, so you'll need to improvise if you don't want to spend your Halloween constantly propping this tree back up.

$150 at Michael's

Joiedomi Lighted Ghost Inflatable Greeter

We tested the best Halloween inflatables.
We tested the best Halloween inflatables.

While the Joiedomi Lighted Ghost Inflatable Greeter looks purple on the Lowe's website, it's a true, traditional white ghost. Overall, the website photos don't do it justice: It's even creepier in person, and it has spooky tattered muslin fabric scraps hanging off of both arms, which aren't visible online.

At 6 feet tall, the Joiedomi Lighted Ghost Inflatable Greeter is a great option if you don't have space for a 12-foot-tall Halloween inflatable. It still offers plenty of scare factor, but the shorter height means it's less terrifying for younger trick-or-treaters, and it can even be used on an apartment balcony if there's a way to tie it to something.

Our favorite feature of this Lowe's Halloween inflatable is the LED lights that swirl around inside it. They provide a nice creepy effect while offering plenty of illumination for dark October evenings. The Lighted Ghost withstood our wind test without falling over, and from an aesthetic standpoint, I appreciate that it comes with white tethers.

It also wasn't knocked over by my simulated rain storm, but the netting did get soggy and dirty, and it wasn't easy to clean.

Unfortunately, we do have a few complaints about the Ghost Inflatable Greeter. It takes almost a full minute to inflate fully, and the nylon fabric doesn't feel as thick or durable as most other inflatables.

After just two punches from my 8-year-old, one of the plastic pieces covering an air hole popped off and was lost forever. While it doesn't seem to have negatively impacted the performance of the Ghost Inflatable Greeter, it does make me question whether this inflatable would last for longer than one Halloween.

$69 at Lowe's

Note: The exact model we tested isn’t currently available but this similar model is available right now. This Joiedomi Lighted Ghost Inflatable Greeter is taller at 12 feet, but is also a traditional white ghost inflatable with the same LED lights swirling inside it and the same tattered muslin fabric scraps hanging off its arms. The only difference is the pointed head and the expression, which we daresay, is a little creepier than the one tested.

$66 at Lowe's

BZB Goods Halloween Inflatable Ghosts Spider Archway

We tested the best Halloween inflatables.
We tested the best Halloween inflatables.

This 8-foot-tall Halloween inflatable looked so cute online that I had lofty aspirations of setting it up at the end of our walkway for trick-or-treaters to run through on their way to our front door. Unfortunately, it was impossible to get this inflatable to stand up.

It comes with four tethers and four stakes, but no matter how we positioned them, the archway fell over. Granted, it was a windy day when we set it up but considering that it is supposed to be designed for outdoor use, it seems ridiculous that it can't withstand basic fall weather conditions.

We eventually salvaged the Ghosts Spider Archway by tying the tethers to the columns on our front porch, but it wasn't as dramatic and fun as it could've been had we been able to get it to stand up in our yard. We all agree that this was an inflatable that was better in concept than execution.

On the positive side, this Halloween inflatable's nylon is thick and feels sturdy. It looks exactly as it is pictured on Amazon. It took less than a minute to fully inflate, which I thought was relatively fast considering the shape of the archway and the attached figures.

It fared fine in my simulated rain shower, though I didn't test to see if the water would make it fall over because it had already capsized and could not right itself.

If you're dead set on adding an archway to your collection of Halloween inflatables, the BZB Goods Halloween Inflatable Ghosts Spider Archway is definitely cute, but you'll need to figure out an alternative method for keeping it upright.

$83 at Amazon

Here are the best inflatables you can get right now

Costway Pumpkins Patch Halloween Inflatable

The best inflatables for Halloween 2022
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022

This Costway Pumpkins Patch Outdoor Halloween Yard Inflatable is lively and bright! It has a waterproof surface and a built-in fan that can be used indoors and outdoors and gives you more freedom to decorate for Halloween. The self-inflating design allows it to expand rapidly, while the easy-deflating design makes it compact and easy to store.

$66 at Walmart

Gemmy Hocus Pocus Sisters Inflatable

The best inflatables for Halloween 2022
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022

If you're feeling nostalgic this Halloween, this Gemmy Hocus Pocus Sisters Airblown Inflatable is perfect. With a low voltage internal fan, this inflatable blows up in minutes. Made from lightweight durable nylon, it also comes with internal LED lights, ropes, and stakes. The iconic Hocus Pocus sisters will look fantastic on your lawn and be a great complement for when you settle down to watch the highly anticipated sequel that will stream exclusively on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

$150 at Walmart

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein and Sally Inflatable

The Nightmare Before Christmas fans will love this Dr. Finkelstein and Sally Inflatable. The interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights and it's weather-resistant for durability. The indoor and outdoor inflatable will make a spooktacular addition to your home.

$169 at Lowe's

Haunted Hill Farm Lighted Cat Inflatable

The best inflatables for Halloween 2022
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022

Trick or treaters will think twice before walking by this Haunted Hill Farm Cat Inflatable. This pre-lit inflatable has two green LED lights for eyes, and three internal white LED lights in the body. It is sure to stand out in your neighborhood.

$65 at Lowe's

H for Happy Boo Halloween Inflatable

The best inflatables for Halloween 2022
The best inflatables for Halloween 2022

This "Boo" Inflatable Halloween Lawn Decoration is cute and colorful! It includes ropes, stakes and illuminates with four LED light boards. This festive inflatable will surely bring in the Halloween spirit.

$70 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed

