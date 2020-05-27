We Tested 32 Timesaving Beauty Sticks—Here Are the 6 Best

Take a trip through your makeup bag. I’m guessing it is bursting at the seams with one too many foundation bottles, four to five different balms of some sort, at least two mascaras, and do not get me started on brows. The sides are probably forever stained thanks to a major spill incident (or three), and no matter how hard you scrub, the remnants insist on leaving their mark. No, I am not a clairvoyant, but I am a woman far too often on the go and out of time. My cosmetics bag (and the contents inside) is just one of the many casualties I often leave behind in my getting-out-of-the-door-on-time wake.

RELATED: These Time-Saving Beauty Products Will Streamline Your Beauty Routine

Apparently, I am not alone. In response to overflowing schedules and in motion routines, beauty sticks are no longer limited to lips. These timesaving, mess-free wonders have you covered from head to toe. In an effort to keep spills and splatters to a minimum, our beauty department hunted through the latest and greatest stick innovations. After trying and testing many a formula, these winners stuck out (pun absolutely intended).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Best Cleanser: Tula Skincare Makeup Melt Makeup Removing Balm

Let’s have a moment of silence for all the full-size cleansers confiscated by the TSA. With this oil-based remover, you’ll breeze through security. Use it to whisk away tiny smudges or remove every last bit of makeup. And thanks to the combo of probiotics and shea butter, your skin will feel soft and supple, not greasy.

To buy: $28; dermstore.com.

Best Lip Oil: Almay Lip Oil in Sweet Escape

Dry lips will be gone with the help of natural oils that condition and soothe. Just one swipe delivers the perfect subtle wash of color.

To buy: $8; ulta.com.

Best Allover Balm: Bella Spirit by Chaz Dean Body Treatment Balm

Story continues

Glide over dry patches (elbows) to add moisture, or over spots that chafe in hot weather (thighs).

To buy: $50; chazdean.com.

Best Multitasker: Stila Complete Harmony Lip & Cheek Stick in Sheer Lilium

Dab onto cheeks, lips, or eyelids and gently rub with your finger to blend. Choose from six creamy shades.

To buy: $26; ulta.com.

Best SPF: Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick

This tropical-scented solid was made for face and body, so it’s all you need for a day in the sun.

To buy: $9; target.com.

Best Serum: Tatcha The Serum Stick

The key to plumping fine lines: Keeping skin hydrated. So this moisturizing booster is your anti-aging magic wand.

To buy: $48; sephora.com.