We Tested 17 Pairs of Jeans — Here’s How Each Fared Among Different Sizes and Body Types

Including popular brands like Gap, Levi's, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more

People

We know the feeling all too well — trying on dozens of jeans in a badly lit dressing room only to leave defeated and empty-handed. But why is finding the perfect pair notoriously difficult? We chatted with celebrity stylist and on-air fashion expert Cindy Conroy to dig into it.

“[Jeans have] a snug fit with very little wiggle room, unlike any other piece of clothing in your wardrobe,” she tells PEOPLE. “That’s why it’s so challenging to find an exceptional pair of jeans.” The key to finding your perfect pair, though, is all about knowing your measurements, according to Conroy. “When it comes to jeans, there’s a science to it — so get that measuring tape out,” she explains.

To find your dream pair, one should also consider the material makeup (the more elastane or spandex, the more give there will be, if that's your preference) and the style, from high-rise flares to baggy boyfriend jeans, which can fit and look differently across different body shapes.

We wanted to make it a little easier for you, so we did the heavy-lifting ourselves (a.k.a. denim try-ons and wear-testing). The goal? To figure out which jeans were actually comfortable, true to size, and flattering, as well as which ones got the fit right across the board among people of different shapes, heights, and sizes. Our Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants pair, if you will.

To figure out which jeans to test, we spent days researching the market — and tried our best not to get overwhelmed. We then landed on 17 pairs of jeans from 12 brands that we felt would best align with PEOPLE readers. We included a range of price points as well but ultimately chose brands where we felt the quality matched the price tag. We recruited a testing pool of people aged 23 to 64 that spanned from 5 feet 1 inch to 6 feet tall and wore a range of jean sizes from 2 to 22. Each style was wear-tested by at least three different people (with one exception due to sizing constraints) and evaluated for its comfort, fit and size accuracy, quality, durability, and overall value.

Keep reading for our results of the very best jeans for women of 2023. We hope this guide makes shopping for your next pair of jeans that much easier.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Buy at Abercrombie.com

Pros

We found the size chart extremely accurate and love that these jeans come in different lengths (including extra short and extra long).

All testers commented on the comfort of these jeans, thanks to the lightweight fabric.

The high-waist rise combined with a slightly distressed look keeps these jeans casual enough for everyday wear but still professional enough for the office.

Cons

Two testers noted a gap in the waist. (In this case, the Curve Love style may provide a better fit for them.)

These jeans aren’t necessarily soft, but they offer some structure without hindering mobility.

Abercrombie was once known as a preppy brand with a confusing marketing campaign: Beautiful models donning barely there clothing. Fast forward to the present, and Abercrombie is at the forefront of creating quality clothing for people of many shapes and sizes. The brand is especially touted for its nostalgic Ultra High Rise ‘90s Straight Jean, and after testing them for ourselves, we have this to say: They are worth the hype.

All three of our testers (ranging from age 23 to 48 and size 4 to 16) commented on the comfort and incredible fit of these Abercrombie jeans. These are the “happy medium” in terms of structure, softness, and overall fit, when compared to other jeans we tested. The Ultra High Rise ‘90s Straight Jeans are lightweight yet noticeably well-crafted, so they feel durable without feeling heavy. They aren’t quite as structured and stiff as Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, but they also aren’t as stretchy as the Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans or the Loft High Rise Kick Crop Jeans. They are somewhere in the middle, meaning that they are a little bit sculpting without limiting your mobility and they are lightweight but not stretchy-soft.

Our three Abercrombie jean testers were relieved to find that the sizing chart was extremely accurate and also appreciated that these jeans come in five different lengths — including extra short (for those 5 feet tall and under) and extra long (for anyone 5 feet 11 inches and taller). Two testers noted a waist gap, but fortunately, Abercrombie already thought of that. This same jean style comes in a Curve Love version that offers an additional 2 inches of room in the hip and thigh area, so if you usually struggle with a waist gap or have more of an hourglass figure, opt for the Curve Love version of this style.

Overall, the Ultra High Rise ‘90s Straight Jean provides a casual, put-together look that could be appropriately styled for the office or easily thrown on for everyday errands and outings. Two of the three testers had never tried Abercrombie jeans before and now all three testers are fans of the brand. Even though they are labeled as ‘90s jeans, we think this is a classic style you can feel confident investing in.

Price at time of publish: $89

Size Range: 23-37 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: Extra short (26.5 inches), short (28.5 inches), regular (30.5 inches), long (32.5 inches), extra long | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

People

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Women’s Jeans

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Zappos.com

Pros

Our testers found these classic Levi's to be a comfortable and dependable pair of jeans for casual outings.

All three of our testers said they would recommend them to friends and family.

These jeans come in four different inseam lengths, so they’ll work with most heights.

At around $100, they offer great value for the money thanks to the high-quality, long-lasting material.

Cons

One tester prefers a zipper fly and thought the button-fly closure created some rippling around the crotch, which wasn’t super flattering.

Another tester noticed a slight gap in the waist, but she says this is typically an issue when she wears jeans.

Invented in 1873, the Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans are perhaps the most popular denim style ever — and with good reason. The 501s offer a classic shape, durable denim, and a flattering fit on most shapes thanks to its high rise and relaxed yet tailored fit through the leg. Since they’re constructed from 100 percent cotton, there isn’t any stretch, but they still mold to your shape over time, offering a comfortable fit that’s not too loose, not too tight — just right.

Our testers, ranging from 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, all said they sometimes need their jeans altered, whether that's needing them hemmed to shorten the inseam or getting the seams let out to add a bit more length. Luckily, these 501s are available in four different inseam lengths to accommodate most heights, so there’s no worries in that department.

However, one tester noted she did have a slight gap at the waist with her pair (size 26 and a height of 5 feet 6 inches), but she says this is typically an issue for her when it comes to jeans. Another said that she prefers zipper flys, and the 501's button fly made her crotch area look rippled. However, our other two testers didn’t note this as a problem.

All in all, Levi’s 501s (along with the brand’s other styles) are known to last. For the price of just under $100, you’ll get years and years of wear out of these jeans. And the best part is that they’ll get more comfortable the more you wear them and the older they get. “These are much more comfortable than other vintage-looking jeans I’ve tried,” says the tester who is 5 feet 6 inches tall. “They hug the thighs and hips in a comfortable way, and the 30-inch inseam hits the ground exactly where I like it.”

Price at time of publish: $68.60 (orig. $98)

Size Range: 24-34 | Material: 100% cotton | Inseam: 26-32 | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, normal cycle, wash inside out; tumble dry medium

People

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Fit Women's Jeans

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

Made with 1% elastane, these jeans offer a slight stretch that many will appreciate (however, they are by no means “stretchy” jeans).

The special construction and back pockets are designed to lift and flatter your backside.

Cons

If you have thicker thighs, these will look more like a bootcut jean versus a relaxed straight fit style, as they’re really snug around the hips and thighs.

While these do come in three different inseam lengths, the other Levi’s came in four (meaning if you’re taller, then you may prefer the 32-inch inseam option on the 501s).

The Wedgie Straight is another popular style from Levi’s. We found this pair to be a bit more fitting around the thighs compared to Levi's 501s, and this resulted in more of a bootleg style for those with thicker thighs rather than a proper “straight” fit. Made with 1 percent elastane in the construction, this style offers a tad of give if you’re someone who prefers a bit of stretch in their jeans (the 501s, on the other hand, are made with 100 percent cotton, meaning there's zero stretch).

With “wedgie” in the name, you may expect these to be uncomfortable — but that’s not at all what we felt. While these are by no means a “sit on the couch all day” type of comfort, they’re more than comfortable enough to wear as an everyday pair of jeans. All three testers noted they felt they were a bit tight around the waist upon initial wear, but after a few hours, they ended up fitting perfectly. They are tighter, yes, but we found they act almost like shapewear; they accentuated our curves and feature a “butt-lifting” effect thanks to their special construction. One tester even proclaimed: “They make my butt look great, to be honest.”

This style is just another example of the quality of denim Levi’s brings to the table. We thought the denim material of these felt high-quality, super durable, and quite thick — almost like workwear. “I’d say these are definitely some of my favorite jeans I’ve tried in the last couple years,” our size 34 tester said. She also noted how fair the price seemed, especially for the quality: “If they were on sale, I’d be tempted to buy two pairs.” (Luckily for you, they are on sale.)

Price at time of publish: $47.70 (orig. $79.50)

Size Range: 23-34 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: 26-30 | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold normal cycle, wash inside out with like colors; tumble dry medium

People

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra 90s High Rise Straight Jeans

Buy at Abercrombie.com

Pros

We found the fit to be flattering and comfortable on the waist and hips.

These jeans are structured but still provide comfort and support.

Our testers appreciated that these jeans didn't have any gapping at the waist, thanks to the Curve Love design.

Cons

For plus-size wearers, we thought these could use a little bit more length.

They stretched out the slightest bit on the second wear.

If you're in search of jeans with a classic denim feel paired with support and comfort, look no further. This is a pair of straight jeans designed for curvy bodies: They are high-waisted and conform to your body in the most flattering way. You’ll have complete mobility in these jeans and they won't feel like leggings at all. Because they don't gap at the waist, they are easy to wear out whether you're sitting, climbing, or walking. We appreciated that they were thick and durable with well-stitched seams.

All three testers for this pair, ages 18 to 44, emphasized the remarkable support these jeans offer. Their unique fit sets them apart, providing more room around the hips compared to Abercrombie's standard sizes. This fit is particularly adored by those with smaller waists and broader hips – one of our testers even raved about it. If you're shopping online, rest assured — we found these jeans to be true to size with an accurate online size chart.

Price at time of publish: $89

Size Range: 23-37 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: 26.5 inches (extra short), 28.5 inches (short), 30.5 inches (regular), 32.5 inches (long) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low

People

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

Buy at Gap.com

Pros

All three testers said the denim was super soft and the jeans are comfortable enough for all-day wear.

These jeans held up in the wash and returned to their original shape once dry.

The darker denim and wide-leg silhouette works great as a dressier pair of jeans, especially since the longer inseam looks great when worn with heels.

Cons

Not all sizes are carried in the short and tall inseam versions.

While they're meant to run long, they may be too long for everyday wear (but they do pair beautifully with heels).

Wide-leg jeans are one of our favorite styles for their relaxed nature and near-universally flattering design, so we were excited to take Gap’s popular High Rise Stride jeans out for a test run.

All three testers (who ranged in height from 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 7 inches and were sizes 4, 10, and 16, respectively) appreciated how comfortable and unrestrictive these jeans were for all-day wear. One tester even noted that she wasn’t rushing to take them off at the end of the day, which is basically unheard of when it comes to denim.

Aside from the slightly stretchy and relaxed fit, we also loved the durability of this pair. While they did stretch out after wearing them for a day (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, we might add), they returned back to their original shape after washing them. One of our testers is a huge fan of Old Navy jeans, which have lasted her a couple years so far, and she expects these Gap ones to have an even longer lifespan.

While there are three different inseam lengths available on the site, all three testers wore the regular inseam as some sizes weren’t available in the short inseam at the time of ordering. However, the tallest tester, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, felt the regular inseam was too short and would recommend the longer inseam if you’re her height or taller. The two shorter testers, on the other hand, both noted they will definitely need to get their pairs hemmed.

If you're looking for comfortable jeans with a bit of flair (in addition to a touch of stretch), we couldn't recommend these jeans enough. Because they run long, we think they'd be perfect as your dressier pair of jean that you wear to the office or date night paired with comfortable heels.

Price at time of publish: $79.95

Size Range: 24-35 (regular), 27-33 (tall), 24-30 (petite) | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: 29 inches (petite), 30 inches (short), 32 inches (regular), 32.5 inches (long), 34 inches (tall) | Care Instructions: Machine wash



People

Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans

Buy at Madewell.com

Pros

The fit complements curves with extra space in the hip area without gapping at the waist.

They have a stretchy waistband and flexible material that nearly allowed one tester to do the splits.

Features pleasing details like frayed edges along the cropped hem, a slight flair, and copper button.

Wash color is versatile for day-to-night wear and fits in with various environments.

Cons

The inseam digs in slightly when sitting for long periods of time, but can be adjusted.

While there was no major wear after washing, the fraying did get more pronounced (although our testers actually liked this).

Listen, it’s in the name: made well. The Kick Out Crop Jeans were a favorite among three testers on our team for their high quality. Ages 24 to 31, and ranging between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, our testers appreciated the overall design of this pair, especially the curvy fit and how the hip area is spacious without creating gaps at the waist. (Though one tester did think her sizing ran a touch loose in the waist).

They’re really comfortable with a stretchy waistband and have a supportive fit that’s pretty much true to size — plus they don’t slide down when you sit or stand. That said, the silhouette is cropped at the ankle and the jeans sit right at your hips, so if you prefer full-length or high-waisted jeans you might have to get used to this difference. Plus, the medium wash is versatile for all occasions: One of our testers wore them to the office, to run errands, and for an after-hours social event, and the jeans fit in within each environment.

The material is impressively flexible. Another tester was almost able to do the splits wearing these jeans. Each of the testers also liked the design details such as light fraying at the bottom hem and the slight flare. There’s also a copper button, but the denim was a bit stiff around it until a few wears in — then it became easier to fasten it. Another tester noticed the inseam starts to dig in slightly if sitting for hours at a desk but could be adjusted slightly.

They held up after washing too, with only minor wear (the frayed edges became more pronounced, which the testers actually liked) and no color fading. We think these jeans are worth the price, and we would even grab multiple styles if they went on sale.

Price at time of publish: $99 (orig. $138)

Size Range: 23–33 (petite, plus, standard, tall) | Material: 99% cotton, 1% spandex | Inseam: 25 inches (petite), 27 inches (plus), 27.5 inches (standard), 30.5 inches (tall), | Care Instructions: Machine wash

People

Loft High Rise Kick Crop Jeans

Buy at Loft.com

Pros

We liked that the cropped hem kicks out to show off your shoes and that the length pairs well with sneakers or boots.

The super stretchy, body-hugging denim looks flattering on the waist and hips.

We stayed comfortable all day long in these jeans.

Cons

Our testers found these weren’t exactly true to size; they seem to run slightly small.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of jeans that are as flattering as they are comfortable, then let us introduce you to the Loft High Rise Kick Crop jeans. They’re stretchy and soft like your favorite pair of leggings and hugged us in the waist across a variety of sizes and body types. The cropped cut kicks out slightly at the ankle, and pairs well with sneakers or boots.

We loved how thick and soft the stretchy denim felt against our skin, and we think these pants feel warm enough to wear during the colder seasons. They run pretty true to size if not slightly snug, but the material is so soft and stretchy that we didn’t mind the extra hug.

If you’re looking for a pair of cropped jeans, these comfortable jeans are reasonably priced compared to others that we’ve tested and are super flattering. Plus, the same cropped style is available in different variations, including some that are deconstructed, pintucked, or have a let-down hem.

Price at time of publish: $32.99 (orig. $79.95)

Size Range: 24-34 | Material: 82% cotton, 16% Lyocell, 2% spandex; 100% polyester lining | Inseam: 26.5 inches (regular), 24 inches (petite) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

People

Spanx Flare Jeans

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Spanx.com

Pros

These jeans are super comfortable and very stretchy, so you can sit, squat, bend, and kick without any mobility hindrance.

The thick waistband is supportive without feeling restrictive.

The high rise and sculpting fabric hugs you in all the right places while elongating your legs.

Cons

Some may prefer front pockets in their jeans, which these jeans don’t have.

These jeans run long and are meant to be worn with a heel.

Straight from one of our tester’s mouths: “These jeans fit like a glove.” In true Spanx style, the brand’s best-selling Flare Jeans are sculpting, supportive, fit securely, and, according to one tester, gave them “all-day confidence.” Oprah, Jennifer Garner, and more celebs share their love for Spanx on a regular basis, and our testers had similar feelings: They loved the comfort, support, and stretch that these jeans supplied and felt that the style helped elongate their legs while also providing them with a full range of motion. Out of all the jeans we tested, these provided the most stretch and mobility. (One tester said she could even do yoga in them!)

Two of the three Spanx denim testers were already familiar with the brand and could speak to its high quality and craftsmanship. All three testers thought these jeans seemed durable while still remaining soft and smooth to the touch. We were a bit disappointed to find out that the front pockets aren’t real (only the back two pockets are functional), and Spanx jeans are known for running long (these are meant to be worn with a heel), so keep that in mind when adding to your cart. The pull-on Flare Jean is available in four colors: a light wash, vintage wash, black, and white. (If a flare jean isn’t your style, the brand offers other jean styles, too.)

Our testers were divided over the price. One said these jeans are absolutely worth every penny. One said they are a bit too steep for her taste, and another said they’d buy them if they were on sale. (When you consider that you’re getting shapewear and denim packaged into one pair of pants, that may make the higher price tag easier to digest.) One tester mentioned they wish the flare was a bit more exaggerated so it would give a little extra room around the calves and another noted multiple times that these pants are very tight. If you’re looking for a tight, supportive, stretchy flare jean and can swing the price, this is the pair for you.

Price at time of publish: $148

Size Range: XS-3X | Material: 91% cotton, 7% polyester, 2% Lycra elastane; 70% polyester, 30% cotton lining | Inseam: Regular (34), Petite (32), Tall (37) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle inside out with like colors; tumble dry low

People

Old Navy Mid-Rise Wow Boot-Cut Jeans

Buy at Oldnavy.gap.com

Pros

These are one of the least expensive pair of jeans on our list, while still maintaining good quality.

The simple, classic design is versatile and can go with any outfit.

Inclusive customization options like inseam, petite, and tall can help you find your exact fit.

We appreciated the soft feel and comfortable, stretchy waistband.

Cons

Our testers prefer a high-waist style, so the low-rise design didn’t feel as secure around their midsections compared to others we tested (however, this is just a personal preference).

Despite having a penchant for high-waisted jeans, our three testers generally found favor with this budget-friendly, bootcut pair from Old Navy. Ranging in age from 23 to 62, and all fairly petite at 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, our testers put these jeans through a series of wear tests to determine their quality and longevity.

When you’re used to high-waisted denim, a bootcut design feels a little looser around the waist and tighter in the legs, and that reflects our testers’ experience with this pair of jeans. Though the jeans sat below the stomach, which made some feel unsupported in contrast to their usual styles, everyone loved the soft feel of the material and comfort of the stretchy waistband. The denim has a medium thickness and showed no signs of distress post-wash.

Despite having a simple, classic appearance, there are several ways to customize the fit of these jeans — with options for length, inseam, and general size when ordering. Each of our testers ordered their normal size and was happy with the overall fit. The back pockets were a bit small to fit a standard size iPhone, but the jeans were easy to move around in and had lots of give. While they may not stand out in a crowd, these jeans can pair with almost any outfit, and at $22, it easily earns a place in our testers' closets.

Price at time of publish: $22 (orig. $34.99)

Size Range: 0–30 (regular), 2–18 (petite), 4–18 (tall) | Material: 62% cotton, 30% polyester, 7% recycled cotton, 1% spandex | Inseam: 30 inches (short), 32 inches (regular), 36 inches (long) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors; tumble dry low

People

Old Navy Rockstar Super High Skinny

Buy at Oldnavy.gap.com

Pros

The super soft and stretchy denim feels almost like wearing leggings, and allowed us full mobility and all-day comfort.

Their lightly frayed hem and ankle slit detailing feels like a modern update to traditional skinny jeans.

It's one of the least expensive pairs of jeans that we’ve tried, but it feel comparable to more expensive brands.

Cons

They did stretch out slightly throughout the day, but not enough that we had to hike them up.

The best skinny jeans are the ones that we feel comfortable in all day long — and these pants from Old Navy gave us the soft, hugging fit that we’re after. Across the range of sizes, we found the Rockstar Super High Skinny jeans to fit snuggly (but not uncomfortably) across the hips and thighs in a way that feels supportive. The denim feels soft and stretchy, almost like a pair of workout leggings, so we could easily move and stretch in these jeans without restriction.

Though these are some of the least expensive jeans that we tested, they’re outfitted with a few thoughtful details that make them look and feel like a much more expensive pair of pants. The seams are well-stitched with a slight V-shaped line above the back pockets that creates a flattering lift illusion for the behind. The hem is raw and slightly frayed, with an ankle slit that looks modern and fresh.

Our only complaint was that these jeans stretched out a little throughout the day, albeit not enough that they no longer fit right. All together, if you’re looking for a pair of comfortable, stretchy skinny jeans, these ones hold amazing value.

Price at time of publish: $20.97 (orig. $49.99)

Size range: 00-30 (regular), 2-18 (tall) | Material: 80% cotton, 13% recycled polyester, 5% recycled cotton, 2% spandex | Inseam: 29 inches (petite), 27 inches (petite), 33 inches (tall) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low

People

Gap Mid Rise Baby Boot Jeans with Washwell

Buy at Gap.com

Pros

This dark wash denim is easy to dress up or down depending on how you style it (and looks elegant enough to wear to the office),

The soft denim has a light stretch which makes these jeans comfortable all day, even after sitting at a desk for eight hours.

These held their shape throughout the day, looking the same at the end of the day as they did when we pulled them on in the morning.

Cons

These ran slightly small for our testers, so we encourage you to study the measurement chart before ordering.

A pair of elegant dark jeans can easily be transitioned from work to the weekend, and the Gap Baby Boot might be our new favorite pair of work denim. The fitted leg tapers out to a slight flare at the calf, and comes in regular, tall, and petite inseam lengths. What really sets the Baby Boot jeans apart from other work-appropriate denim is how stretchy and comfortable they feel while on. Even when sitting at a desk for an eight-hour work day, the Gap Baby Boot jeans didn’t dig into our sides nor give us a wedgie — a huge win.

These jeans are made from a thick, soft denim that has just the right amount of stretch so that we can move freely and sit comfortably. Plus, they didn’t stretch out or loosen up throughout the day, which meant they looked as flattering at the end of the day as they did when we pulled them on in the morning.

The mid-rise waist hugs the waist with a slightly stretchy fit, and is a great happy medium for anyone who wants a pair of pants that are neither high nor low-rise. The only qualms we have with these jeans is that we found they run slightly small, so make sure to read the online measurement guide before buying.

Price at time of publish: $79.95

Size Range: 24-35 | Material: 2% elastane, 13% recycled cotton, 81% cotton, 4% elasterrell | Inseam: 31.5 inches (regular), 35.5 inches (tall), 29 inches (petite) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

People

Everlane The Way-High Jean

Buy at Everlane.com

Pros

These were one of the more supportive jeans we tried — giving us shape in all of the right places without being uncomfortable or too constricting.

They feel durable enough to last us years and never lost their shape in the wash.

We loved the straight leg style that they offered, which made all of us feel confident.

Cons

They were a little tight in the waist, so you can’t really tuck in sweaters in the winter.

It’s rare to find a pair of jeans that hits the mark for a range of ages and sizes, but that’s exactly what the Everlane Way-High Jeans did for us while testing. A group of women (in their 20s to 40s and ranging from sizes 2 to 32) thought these straight leg jeans were equal parts durable, comfortable, and incredibly flattering.

Every one of us appreciated the roomy and relaxed fit that this straight style afforded us, and we thought the high-rise waist felt supportive and looked flattering. We did find that there was a little tightness in the waist when we sat down, but we don’t think it’s something worth sizing up over (unless you definitely want a relaxed, lower-slung look).

Despite this, we never felt pinches or jabs from metal closures, and we found the fabric to be quite comfortable despite its slight stiffness. But with this stiffness comes durability, which we know we’ll be appreciative of in a few years when we can still reach for this pair. One last note we’ll leave you with is the thickness of its cotton fabric, which makes us think that it’s more of a cool-weather pant than a summery denim. But in the right climate and with the right outfit, these jeans can be dependable go-tos.

Price at time of publish: $118

Size Range: 23-35 | Material: 98% cotton, 2% elastane | Inseam: 25.5 inches, 27.5 inches, 29.5 inches | Care Instructions: Machine wash inside out on cold; tumble dry low

People

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jean

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Agolde.com

Pros

The denim material is on the thicker side and feels very high quality.

The length was perfect for both of our 5-foot-6-inch tall testers (though might be a bit too long for shorter women).

This style of the jeans helps to both cinch the waist and flatten the stomach.



Cons

While the thickness of the denim does have a nice flattening effect, it can be a bit stiff and slightly uncomfortable to wear for long stretches of time.

Two of our testers found that these jeans were too small for them despite ordering their usual size.

The Agolde Pinch Waist jeans are a beloved style by fashion influencers and everyday women alike for very good reason — they’re made of a sturdier, more rigged denim material that holds up wash after wash, though you won’t experience any stretch here (so if this is important to you, you may not feel as comfortable in these jeans).

Our testers found that the thickness of the denim actually helped create a flattering stomach-flattening, waist-cinching effect. One of our testers was actually five-months pregnant at the time of testing and found that sizing up one size achieved the perfect fit; however, another tester said that although she called in her usual size, the jeans felt a bit too tight and were hard to maneuver in.

In terms of durability, we found that all elements of these jeans remained intact from threading to wash to the overall feel of the denim after laundering. It’s very clear that these are high-quality jeans that will last you season after season. However, you’ll pay quite a bit more for these — at $188, they’re the most expensive style that we tested (though the brand is sold at department stores and occasionally goes on sale).

Finally, only two of our testers were able to trial these jeans as they do run a bit small and our size-34 tester had difficulty putting them on. You may need to order a few sizes to find your perfect fit.

Price at time of publish: $188

Size Range: 24-34 | Material: 100% organic cotton | Inseam: 29.5 inches | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold inside out with like colors, tumble dry low

People

Good American Good Classic Slim Straight Jeans

Buy at Goodamerican.com

Pros

These didn’t feel too tight on the legs, even with the slim fit.

The snug fit with a slight stretch provided a much-appreciated sculpting effect.

All three of our testers noted these jeans ran true to size.

The reinforced belt loops add an extra dose of durability.

Cons

The no-gap waist felt a bit tight on the stomach area and made it more uncomfortable to sit in compared to other jeans.

The length was a little too cropped for our testers (we wish there were different inseam options to choose from).

At $139, these jeans are pricier than most of the other jeans we tried.

The Good American Good Classic jeans are high-rise jeans designed with a slim fit. Created to hug the body and shape the booty while straying secure and providing support, particularly around the midsection. The thighs have some flexibility, which our testers, aged between 25 to 64 years old, noted makes them more comfortable than most other jeans they've tried. These jeans allow for easy movement and have a built-in stretch, ensuring comfort while creating a sculpting effect.

Despite being pricier than the jeans our testers typically purchase, these jeans are thick and soft to the touch. They have reinforced belt loops, a waistband that prevents gaps, and five pockets; these jeans combine functionality with style.

The jeans look as good as new after being washed, with no strings or fraying at the edges. Our testers unanimously confirmed that these jeans are true to size, and with a wide range of size options available, finding the perfect fit is easy.

Price at time of publish: $139

Size Range: 00-14, 15-30 plus | Material: 68% cotton, 26% recycled cotton, 4% polyester, 2% elastane | Inseam: 28 inches | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold inside out, dry flat or hang dry

People

Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Buy at Bloomingdales.com

Pros

Our testers loved the durable quality and soft feel of the Good American denim.

The fit suited varying heights and the style appeased a range of ages.

This pair allows mobility but stays in place as you move around.

The stretch of the fabric accommodates fluctuating sizes and holds up post-wash.

Cons

This pair could feel a little cropped if you’re used to wide-leg jeans that usually go below the ankle.

The price might be high for some budgets (but it's a competitive price for high-quality denim).

Four testers, ages 31 to 64, gave the Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans a trial run to assess the overall value looking at fit, comfort, material quality, and durability. Three of those testers usually prefer high-waisted wide-leg jeans while one prioritizes her go-to pair of skinny jeans. Despite these varying denim preferences, the testers were equally impressed with the Good American pair, rewarding the jeans with high scores across the board.

Initial takeaways? The material is surprisingly soft for denim, yet has a high-quality denseness to it. Our taller testers (who were 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall) thought the jeans could have been an inch or two longer, while our petite testers (5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 3 inches tall) were pleased that they didn’t need to hem them. The silhouette is slightly tailored, but most skinny jeans do cap at the ankle so if you’re used to wide-leg jeans, these may feel a touch short (we suggest pairing with heels or platform sneakers). Specific fit preferences came down to each tester: Some thought the inseam was perfect, others, too long.

Skinny jeans are more compressed than wide-leg denim and this holds true with this pair. Our testers appreciated how snug and supportive the jeans were without feeling tight or slipping down. The denim has a lot of stretch so if you’re in between sizes, there’s flexibility (our testers all had success with their normal sizes). The wash color and design were both popular.

Plus, these are jeans you can move in. One tester wore them around to run errands while another said they could probably run down the street in them if needed. The jeans looked brand new after laundry day and any stiffness quickly softened within a few hours of use. The consensus: If you’re willing to pay for quality jeans, the price is right with this pair.

Price at time of publish: $119

Size Range: 00-30 | Material: 68% cotton, 26% recycled cotton, 4% polyester, 2% elastane | Inseam: 28 inches | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold inside out, dry flat or hang dry

People

Lee Legendary Boyfriend Jean

Buy at Lee.com

Pros

Above all things, these jeans were ultra-comfortable for everyday activities.

They were very durable, holding up against multiple washes and feeling sturdy enough to last years of wear (without sacrificing comfort).

Our testers thought these had a very fair (even low!) price.

Cons

The fit of these and their distressed accents might not be for everyone.

If you don't want to splurge on your next denim purchase but still want a pair that will last, then the Legendary Boyfriend jeans from Lee are your best bet. Three testers, with sizing varying from a 2 to 20 plus, had nothing but good news to share about the comfort and wearability of this pair. From the sturdy yet super soft cotton fabric to the shaping fit of these jeans (not to mention how well they held up in the wash), all testers felt like their jeans were in it for the long haul.

They did, however, have different opinions of the style: One of our testers wasn’t crazy about the fit and wished they were a little more relaxed in the thigh, and the others thought they fit perfectly all-around. But what they could agree on is that this classic pair was a fantastic price for the quality you get — around $50 for a pair that they could see staying in their wardrobes for years without a decline in appearance or comfort.

Another feature that we appreciated about these jeans was the length, which was easily customizable. They arrived cuffed at the bottom (coming in at a 28-inch inseam) but could be unrolled to display a neatly sewn hem at 30 inches. It was easy to wear them both ways — whether we were cuffing them to wear with our favorite loafers or rolled them down to wear with heels, there were endless styling options for our testers to get creative with when incorporating them into their wardrobes.

Two of the testers' pairs were ripped and distressed, which one wasn’t crazy about, but there’s several fabric styles and seven washes to choose from so you can pick your preferred style before checking out. All in all, we’re living in these truly “legendary” jeans.

Price at time of publish: $52

Size Range: 0-18 (misses), 14W-30W (plus) | Material: 70% cotton, 29% polyester, 1% spandex | Inseam: 28 inches | Care Instructions: Machine wash inside out on cold; tumble dry on low or line-dry

People

Wrangler Westward High Rise Bootcut Jean

Buy at Wrangler.com

Pros

Made from 100% cotton, these jeans are a great option to use as workwear.

The material is very well-made; our testers felt it was soft yet durable but not stiff.

The 30-inch inseam was the perfect length for two of our testers who were 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Cons

Our testers felt these weren’t true to size — we recommend sizing up.

These weren’t as comfortable as other jeans we tested (but it’s possible they would get more comfortable over time).

There aren't any inseam lengths shorter than 30 inches, which isn't ideal for the shorter ladies.

Wrangler is another iconic American denim brand, so we had to put one pair to the test: The Westward High Rise Bootcut Jean was our lucky pick. Made from 100 percent cotton, these jeans offer durability and, with that, zero stretch, which some may prefer and some may not.

Our testers, ranging from 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, all found these jeans to be a bit too high-rise for their liking and two noted that they also ran a bit small. (We recommend ordering a few sizes of this style to find the right fit for you.) Each tester tried the 30-inch inseam, and the shortest tester said they were much too long on her and she would need to hem them 2 to 3 inches, while the other two testers said the length was perfect for them. In the end, we wish these were available in an inseam length shorter than 30 inches for the shorter ladies.

While our testers didn’t feel like these fit them the way they should have, they all agreed on their favorite thing about these jeans: The fabric is really nice. It’s soft to the touch and feels really thick and durable yet doesn’t feel stiff. They also loved the bootcut flare, the high-quality stitching, and the beautiful wash of the denim.

Price at time of publish: $64.97 (orig. $109.99)

Size range: 24-35 | Material: 100% cotton | Inseam: 30 inches, 32 inches, 34 inches

People

Things to Consider When Buying Jeans

Material Makeup

How stiff or stretchy you want your jeans is completely up to your preference. Some people prefer jeans they can easily move in and that are flexible (think the Spanx Flare), while some others only wear stiff jeans made from 100 percent cotton (like the Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans), which have no stretch but can mold to your shape and become more relaxed over time. Jeans that are made from 100 percent cotton tend to be more long-lasting and durable than those with stretchier materials in the construction such as elastane, elasterell, or spandex. Polyester is found in some of these stretchy blends as well because it aids in the stretch recovery of the fabric.

Keep the Measuring Tape Taught

Conroy emphasizes the importance of taking your measurements before buying a pair of jeans. She advises to measure your natural waist and hips, as well as your navel and two inches below, which helps in determining where each type of jeans will hit, whether it be a high-rise, mid-rise, or low-rise pair. She also recommends measuring your inseam length, which determines how long the jeans will fit on you.

“Do that while only wearing your undergarments so there’s no extra material inflating your numbers,” Conroy tells PEOPLE. “As you measure, pretty please make sure the tape is taught, but not tight; it should have a little give. Otherwise, you’ll under-measure and when you slip into a pair of jeans, they’ll be too tight and uncomfortable.”

Type of Fly

Among many features present in modern jean styles, one of the most important (and dividing) is the type of fly. The button fly was introduced in 1873 when it appeared on the first pair of Levi’s 501s, where it still lives today, as well as across plenty of other denim brands and styles. However, it’s not everyone’s favorite. Most modern jeans are designed with a zipper fly which can be a bit easier to open and close, and at times, provides a smoother appearance around the crotch area.

This is another denim feature that’s based on personal preference, but it’s still something one needs to consider before buying a pair of jeans. Most brands will list in the specs what kind of fly the jeans are designed with on the product page.

People

How We Tested

In order to fairly determine the best jeans for women on the market today, we wore best-selling pairs from some of the most popular denim brands out there (think Levi’s, Good American, Lee, and more) for a few weeks and came back with our thoughts and opinions on each when all was said and done.

Across our group were a variety of female-identifying editors, colleagues, family members, and more, with differing sizes, heights, and ages — ranging from 23- to 64-year-olds, from 5 feet 1 inch tall to 6 feet, with sizes spanning 2 to 22. We know that jeans were made to fit us, not the other way around, so we put each pair to the test against several different body types in order to see which ones were the most size inclusive, durable, comfortable, and more importantly, actually flattering.

Over the span of several weeks, tested each pair of jeans against the following attributes.

Material Quality: Upon receiving our jeans, we took them out of the packaging and snapped pictures, taking stock of any loose threads or imperfections, as well as noting if the seams were double-stitched or belt loops reinforced. We evaluated the denim based on softness and the color quality.

Fit: We tried on each pair of jeans, assessing how the they felt while doing all of the acrobatics that you would in the dressing room (yes, we squatted, sat down, walked around, and pretended we were in a photoshoot). Once we jotted down how we felt in the jeans initially, we went about our days as usual. Errands, the office, dinner — we wore them everywhere.

Comfort: After the day was done, we wrote down how we felt after a full day of sporting our new denim. We documented the smallest things: if they had hardware that dug into our skin, waistbands that pinched when we sat down, and fabric that felt uncomfortable (or amazing) throughout the day, because we know you’d want to know these things, too.

Durability: We made sure to get at least one wash in there (remember, you don’t have to wash your denim nearly as much as your regular clothes) and observed how they held up after a wash and dry cycle according to the pairs’ care instructions. Fraying hems, discoloration, and other impurities were noted after they had fully dried. (Luckily, we didn’t experience too much of this).

Overall Value: Once our testing period was complete, we penned our final thoughts and compared each pair to one another depending on our testers’ feedback. We decided whether or not we think the jeans' price matched their quality and value, if we would recommend to friends and family, and if we would buy them again ourselves, either at full price or on sale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which jeans are the best?

We loved something about every style of jeans we tested, from the durability of Levi’s 501s to the gap-free waists of Good American, so it really depends what you’re looking for. If you’re in the market for a trusty pair of jeans that will see you through the years to come, we recommend Levi’s, Agolde, and Wrangler for their long-lasting denim that just gets better with age. If you’re wanting to buy into some trends at a lower price point while still getting jeans that are made well, we recommend Old Navy and Gap.

How can you tell if jeans are good quality?

The first place to look to tell if jeans are high quality is the stitching. You’ll want to make sure the jeans are durable enough for everyday wear, so pay close attention to this, noting if there are any loose threads or snags. If the jeans have been cross-stitched or double stitched (or have reinforced belt loops like the Good American Good Classic Slim Straight), that’s one sign that points to a quality pair of jeans. You can also tell how well-made they are just by looking and feeling the denim and how the zipper is made.

How should I style jeans for fall?

“Try styling head-to-toe denim with a blanket scarf and statement belt to hug yourself in softness,” Conroy suggests. “Complete a relaxed maxi skirt and top ensemble with Mary Jane flats (yes, they’re back) and barely there socks. Pair oversized or balloon leg denim with a pointed-toe blue boot and crisp button-up to elevate a minimalist look. A textured cinnamon brown bag or chocolate slingbacks work nicely too for a classic Canadian Tuxedo.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

This denim guide was written collectively by the PEOPLE shopping team, including Commerce Director Lindsey Metrus, Senior Shopping Editor Erin Johnson, Senior Shopping Editor Erika Reals, Editorial Project Manager Dhara Patel, Senior Shopping Writer Madison Yauger, and staff shopping writers Alyssa Brascia and Cai Cramer. Each team member tried on several pairs for this denim test and contributed their unique insights. Reals interviewed celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy to get her advice on jeans shopping as well as her tips and tricks on finding the perfect pair.







Meet Our Expert

Cindy Conroy is a fashion expert, celebrity stylist, keynote speaker, and on-air commentator who’s appeared on E News! and CTV’s The Social. She has also been featured in Forbes, WWD, New York Magazine, InStyle, and more.







What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

