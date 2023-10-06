We Tested 150 Bras So Far This Year and These 4 Are the Most Comfortable

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shopping for bras is right up there on the fun scale beside going to the dentist and cleaning your apartment. Not only does sizing vary wildly from brand to brand, but the confining garments are very often made with notoriously constricting wires that dig into your torso, scratchy lace fabric that is somehow supposed to be appealing, and itchy tags you can’t reach to scratch. But if you thought that all bras were like this — like we did — we are happy to say au contraire, my friend.

We spent four months testing over 150 bras, with options ranging from wireless designs to unlined garments to T-shirt-based options, and comfort was our top priority for all. Whether you’re a jersey fabric T-shirt bra kind of person, or want a totally flexible band so you can move around with ease, there’s no wrong answer. We tried them all — and the best part? You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get these high-quality bras. In fact, they’re all on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Best T-Shirt Bra: Chantelle Basic Invisible Smooth Custom Fit Bra

When Brie Larson divulged that she was wearing this Chantelle bra in her viral white T-shirt photo, we knew we needed to try it for ourselves. Our team of five editors, each with a different bust and torso size, tried it on and wore it for an entire weekend; before the end of the first day, we knew we had a winner. And don’t worry about how massive the cups look, once we put the bra on, everything looked normal, felt delicate but still snug enough to be supportive, and yes, it laid flush against our chests, making it absolutely invisible — even underneath tight white tops, just like Brie Larson.

Best for Support: Spanx Bra-Llelujah! Lightly Lined Racerback Bra

This buttery-soft bra was a no-brainer for us, just like it is for Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner, who also swear by its endless appeal and comfort. So often, the cups of a bra may feel soft, but the band is more constricting and inflexible; not here — it’s soft and cushioned all the way around. We think it feels like a gentle hug versus a wired cage, and lest you think the less-intense lining also means zero support, you’d be surprised with the way it kept us upright, contoured, and comfortable.

Best Wireless: True & Co Soft Form V-Neck Adjustable Strap Bra

This is the bra we wear when we want to stretch out and relax on an easy Sunday afternoon — that means no digging into our sides or shoulders and definitely no tags. This completely wireless bra from True & Co impressed us so much that we even wore it for non-lazy couch days, like going to the office and running errands. Plus, it comes with removable padding that could be popped in for a bit more support or structure. All in all, it’s a stretchy option you’ll want to wear nonstop.

Best Luxury: Simone Perele Delice 3D Molded Bra

Finally, we found a supportive, functional bra that fits comfortably and doesn’t look like it came straight from our grandma’s wardrobe. We had our doubts at first because lace tends to equal itch and annoyance, but the high-quality design provides a lot of support for all sizes — it’s particularly great for those with large busts. We loved the lightly lined cups and the nice little lift it gave us for a perkier contour, and honestly didn’t think a T-shirt bra could look this good while still being totally comfortable. While it earned our best splurge title for our best T-shirt bras story, it’s insanely on sale — as in 75 percent off — meaning you can, shockingly, snag it for less than any other on this list.



