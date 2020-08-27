Test and Trace system fails to reach 80% target for ninth week in a row

Three-quarters of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 were reached through the NHS Test and Trace system, once again falling short of the Government’s target, the latest figures show.

Some 75.5% of close contacts in England were reached in the week ending August 19.

While this is up from 71.6% in the previous week, it is the ninth week in a row where the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) target of isolating 80% of contacts of coronavirus cases within 48-72 hours has been missed.

Ahead of this week’s figures being published, Health Secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged the system was “not quite there”.

He told LBC radio on Thursday: “One of the challenges is we want to get NHS Test and Trace up to over 80% of contacts, getting them to self-isolate – we’re at just over 75%, so we’re nearly there but not quite there.”

Meanwhile, the 24-hour turnaround target for so called “in-person” tests was also missed in the majority of cases, with the proportion of people getting their result in that timeframe falling to just 40.7%.

That figure, covering regional site or mobile testing units for the week to August 19, was down from 60.6% the previous week.

The figures, published by the Department of Health and Social Care, show that 65,398 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England have had their cases transferred to the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system since its launch.

Of this total, 50,876 people (77.8%) were reached and asked to provide details of recent contacts while 12,851 (19.7%) were not reached.

A further 1,671 people (2.6%) could not be reached because their communication details had not been provided, the figures covering the period May 28 to August 19, showed.

Local health protection teams continued to perform better in reaching contacts and asking them to self-isolate than cases handled online or by call centres.

For cases handled by local teams, 95.6% of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to August 19.

By contrast, for those cases handled either online or by call centres, 61.6% of close contacts have been reached.

Looking at local breakdowns, just 43% of contacts have been reached for Test and Trace cases in Bradford handled online or by call centres.

