Test And Trace Chief Baroness Harding To Head New Health Agency

Baroness Dido Harding, who runs NHS England’s Test and Trace scheme, is set to take on another key role in the UK’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as Public Health England is broken up.

Health secretary Matt Hancock will reportedly announce on Tuesday that the Conservative peer will head the Government’s new Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England (PHE).

Ministers have been accused of attempting to deflect attention from their own handling of the Covid-19 crisis by targeting PHE.

Harding, the former chief executive of TalkTalk, was appointed in May to lead England’s contact tracing programme, which relies on identifying people who have been in contact with a positive coronavirus case and getting them to self-isolate.

Since then, the programme has faced questions about performance and value for money.

An NHS app was said to be key to the scheme but has been beset by delays, with the launch of a new public trial announced just days ago.

It comes after repeated reports of government frustration with PHE, with Boris Johnson apparently taking aim at the body when he complained of the country’s “sluggish” response to coronavirus.

PHE’s pandemic response work will now be merged with NHS Test and Trace in a new institute for health protection.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the model for the new institute is the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, which rapidly ramped up testing early in the pandemic and is widely seen as Europe’s major success story in responding to Covid-19.

PHE chief executive Duncan Selbie has hit out at suggestions his body was to blame for England’s lack of testing early in the pandemic, telling the newspaper it was “based on a misunderstanding”.

He said: “The UK had no national diagnostic testing capabilities other than in the NHS at the outset of the pandemic....

