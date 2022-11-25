I Test New Skincare Weekly, but Always Go Back to 4 Products From This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand

Ariel Scotti
·3 min read

And the entire celeb-loved line is 25 percent off now.

Real talk: There are a seemingly uncountable number of deals floating around the internet right now, and that’s especially true when it comes to skincare. But one of those sales you definitely shouldn’t miss this week is the rare one happening at the celeb-loved brand Tata Harper.

Tata Harper is known for its clean, organic ingredients that are grown on the brand’s own farm, and everyone from Brooke Shields and Kate Hudson to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been vocally supportive of its nourishing,high-quality ingredients. The botanicals in each one of Tata Harper’s cleansers, creams, masks, and serums harness the power of plants in both a safe and effective way. And right now, everything is on sale for Black Friday.

As a beauty shopping editor, I’ve been lucky enough to sample several of Tata Harper’s best-sellers, but there are four products that stood out to me so much that I’ve added each of them to my permanent rotation of daily skincare products.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $92); tataharperskincare.com

This resurfacing serum intimidated me and my sensitive, easily irritated skin at first, but I was so thrilled with the results that I nearly forgot my worries altogether. This vitamin C-powered serum has a potent blend of AHAs and BHAs that gently “peel” away dead skin cells, revealing youthful, plump skin. There’s no actual peeling involved in using this serum, as its strength is balanced out by glycolic and citric acids, squalane, and elderberry to soothe and hydrate, too. After just a few weeks, I noticed lighter fine lines and clearer skin.

Shop now: $87 (Originally $116); tataharperskincare.com

Essence has a bad reputation among those who don’t understand exactly what it is. Instead of pricey water, essence is a blend of hyaluronic acid and natural humectants that moisturizes and plumps. It also preps skin to help it absorb other skincare products in a more efficient way so you end up using less. I use this essence throughout the day to refresh my skin, especially on cold, dry days, and use it after cleansing and before applying serums and moisturizer. My typically-dry skin feels less tight whenever I use it, and I’ve reaped the same benefits from my other products with more leftover in the tubes.

Shop now: $66 (Originally $88); tataharperskincare.com

The cleanser that I use before misting my face with that luxe essence is the Regenerating Cleanser — which is actually a cleanser and light exfoliator in one. My easily congested skin loves the delicate buffing it gets from this cleanser, which I apply daily to dry skin, to get the most out of it, as recommended by the brand. The creamy cleanser combines apricot microspheres and BHA from white willow bark to clean my face and polish it to a youthful glow that’s hard to replicate.

Shop now: $57 (Originally $75); tataharperskincare.com

This detoxifying mask makes such a noticeable difference in how clean and clear my skin looks and feels that I use it once per week and in the morning ahead of events to look my best. I apply a thick layer, leave it on for a max of 20 minutes — or until it’s mostly dry — rinse, and hydrate with essence and moisturizer for a healthy, happy face. This deep clean gets rid of noticeable gunk in my pores with detoxifiers like turmeric and ginger root, and prevents breakouts by keeping everything squeaky clean with white clay and tea tree.

I’m stocking up on these products that have transformed my skin, but there’s so much more to discover during the Tata Harper Black Friday sale. Better hurry and add everything you’re eyeing to your cart, however, while they’re still in stock and on sale today.

