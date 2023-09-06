Test results are in for 2022-23 school year. See how every NC public school fared.

State test results are now out showing how every North Carolina public school fared during the 2022-23 school year.

The results released at Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting show that 53.6% of students passed state exams last school year. More schools earned A and B performance grades, and fewer schools were labeled as low-performing than the year before.

Performance is still below pre-pandemic levels. But it has now gone up the past two years in a row.

Gains in Wake County schools

In Wake County, the proficiency rate on state exams rose to 63.4%, up from 61.4% the prior year. Wake says it’s moving closer to the pre-pandemic rate of 65.2% in the 2018-19 school year.

Wake has exceeded pre-pandemic levels in having 84% of schools meeting or exceeding academic growth targets on state exams. That’s up from 80% from the prior school year and is the highest percentage since 2013.

The district’s graduation rate rose to 89.9%, up 0.3 percentage points from 2022.

“While there will always be room for improvement, the data shows our district is moving in the right direction,” interim Wake Superintendent Randy Bridges said in a news release. “This is the direct result of thoughtful leadership from our board, and the hard work of our students, teachers, building-level administrators and supportive central office staff.”

Wake singled out the performance of schools such as Rand Road Elementary in Garner, which saw a 22 percentage point increase last school year on state exams. Rand Road also received a B performance grade from the state while serving a population where nearly half the students are identified as economically disadvantaged.

“We are proud of the strides we have made as a school community to improve student outcomes,” Tammy Carey, principal of Rand Road, said in a news release. “We will continue to engage our families, invest in professional development for staff, use data to inform instructional strategies, and create respectful and encouraging classroom environments so that we can build on this achievement and ensure all students are on a path to success.”

Triangle district scores

▪ Chapel Hill-Carrboro had the highest passing rate in the state at 71.1%, up from 70.5% the prior year. It was 61.8% in the 2020-21 school year and 75.5% in the 2018-19 school year.

▪ In Chatham County, the proficiency rate on state exams was 58.4%, up from 56.9% the prior year. It was 47.9% in the 2020-21 school year and 62.4% in the 2018-19 school year.

▪ In Johnston County, the proficiency rate was 55.2%, up from 53.3% the previous year. It was 42.7% in the 2020-21 school year and 52.9% in the 2018-19 school year.

▪ In Orange County, the proficiency rate was 52.4%, up from 48.4% the prior year. It was 40.3% in the 2020-21 school year and 59.6% in the 2018-19 school year.

▪ In Durham the proficiency rate was 47.9 up, from 44% the prior year. It was 33.8% in the 2020-21 school year and 49% in the 2018-19 school year.

Find your district or school in our searchable database below.