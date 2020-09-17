Test result turnaround times plummet as Covid-19 cases rise

The proportion of people in England receiving an in-person Covid-19 test result within the Government’s 24-hour target period has hit its lowest point since the middle of June, new data shows.

Official NHS Test and Trace figures also showed that the weekly number of positive tests in England has risen to its highest level since the system was launched at the end of May.

Some 33.3% of people who were tested for coronavirus in England in the week ending September 9, at a regional site, local site or mobile testing unit – a so-called “in-person” test – received their result within 24 hours.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

This is the lowest proportion since the week to June 17, when the figure stood at 31.3%.

The 33.3% figure is also down from 66.5% in the previous week, according to statistics released by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously pledged that, by the end of June, the results of all in-person tests would be back within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,371 new people tested positive for Covid-19 in England in the week to September 9.

This is an increase of 75% in positive cases on the previous week, and is the highest weekly number since Test and Trace was launched at the end of May.

The figures come amid a spike in infection rates in some parts of the country, with the North East set to become the latest area in England to come under local restrictions.

NHS Test and Trace statistics [since launch] ➡️ 5.9 million individuals tested for the first time ➡️ 417,296 people reached by NHS Test and Trace ➡️ 87% of identified close contacts who provided contact details reached Read the full report 👇https://t.co/8WIuu9sjxa — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) September 17, 2020

Mr Johnson admitted to MPs on Wednesday that there is not enough capacity in the testing system, after demand “massively accelerated” in recent weeks.

The latest data also shows that just 1.9% of people in England who used a home test kit for Covid-19 received their result within 24 hours in the week to September 9, the lowest percentage since Test and Trace’s launch at the end of May.

Some 9.3% of people received the result of a home test within 48 hours, the lowest percentage since the week to June 10, when the figure stood at 9.1%.

DHSC statistics also show that some 73.9% of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England were reached through the Test and Trace system in the week ending September 9.

This figure is up from 69.5% on the previous week, but below the 77.2% reached in the week to August 19.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

Story continues