Test your NFL knowledge: 20 questions of 'useful' football trivia The NFL will celebrate its 100th season in 2019, and it will be here before you know it. Sporting News is preparing you for this landmark season by trying to make you the savviest NFL fan in the room. As the opener approaches, we will test your knowledge of the Super Bowl, the NFL record book, legendary coaches, personalities and miscellaneous NFL facts. Today, we'll test your knowledge of miscellaneous NFL facts. Take this 20-question test and let us know how many you got right. (No cheating.)

1 Question 1 Who had a better record as an NFL coach: Steve Spurrier or Nick Saban?

2 Question 2 Who is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals made? A. Morten Andersen

B. Gary Anderson

C. Jason Hanson

D. Adam Vinatieri

3 Question 3 Who is credited with the first ever Lambeau Leap?

4 Question 4 Name at least five of the seven players who have rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season. (Bonus if you get all seven.)

5 Question 5 What NFL team did Warren Beatty’s character play for in the 1978 film "Heaven Can Wait?"

6 Question 6 What is the Dallas Cowboys mascot's name? (Jerry Jones is not an acceptable answer here.)

7 Question 7 What school has produced the most Pro Football Hall of Famers? A. Michigan

B. Notre Dame

C. Ohio State

D. USC

8 Question 8 Name the only person to play on three consecutive Super Bowl championship teams. (Hint: He played with Deion Sanders.)

9 Question 9 Who was the first NFL quarterback to top 40,000 yards passing? (Hint: High-top shoes.)

10 Question 10 Who is the highest-rated quarterback on the Nintendo game "Tecmo Super Bowl?"

11 Question 11 Who made up the original "Monday Night Football" crew in 1970?

12 Question 12 Who has the highest career completion percentage in Super Bowl history at 70 percent? (Hint: He won three Super Bowls.)

13 Question 13 Which play covered more yards: The Immaculate Reception or the Music City Miracle?

14 Question 14 True or false: Jerry Rice caught more TDs in his first four NFL seasons than he did in four years at Missisippi Valley State.

15 Question 15 Name two of the five players who are tied with the most Pro Bowl selections at 14.

16 Question 16 Who won the first NFL Quarterback Challenge competition? (Hint: He played for the Jets.)

17 Question 17 Of the receivers below, who averages the most receiving yards per game for his career? A. Antonio Brown

B. Julio Jones

C. Odell Beckham Jr.

18 Question 18 Who is the last No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to win both a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl? (Hint: South Carolina fans should know.)

19 Question 19 What NFL team has lost a record nine straight postseason games?

20 Question 20 We will end with an easy one. The NFL has had just three commissioners since 1960. Who are they?

21 Answer 1 Who had a better record as an NFL coach: Steve Spurrier or Nick Saban? Saban; he was 15-17 from 2005-06 with the Dolphins. Spurrier was 12-20 from 2002-03 with the Redskins.

22 Answer 2 Who is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals made? D. Vinatieri leads the NFL with 582 field goals. Morten Andersen is second with 565.

23 Answer 3 Who is credited with the first ever Lambeau Leap? Packers safety LeRoy Butler scored on a lateral from Reggie White on a fumble recovery against the Raiders on Dec. 26, 1993. Butler dove into the stands in celebration, and an NFL tradition was born.

24 Answer 4 Name at least five of the seven players who have rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season. (Bonus if you get all seven.) Eric Dickerson (2,105), Adrian Peterson (2,097), Jamal Lewis (2,066), Barry Sanders (2,053), Terrell Davis (2,008), Chris Johnson (2,006) and O.J. Simpson (2,003) are the seven rushers to eclipse 2,000 yards in a single season.

25 Answer 5 What NFL team did Warren Beatty’s character play for in the 1978 film "Heaven Can Wait?" Beatty’s character Joe Pendleton is a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams in the movie.

26 Answer 6 What is the Dallas Cowboys mascot's name? (Jerry Jones is not an acceptable answer here.) The Cowboys' mascot goes by Rowdy.

27 Answer 7 What school has produced the most Pro Football Hall of Famers? Notre Dame leads the way with 13. USC is second with 12, followed by Ohio State with 10 and Michigan with nine.

28 Answer 8 Name the only person to play on three consecutive Super Bowl championship teams. (Hint: He played with Deion Sanders.) Linebacker Ken Norton Jr. was a member of Dallas for Super Bowl 27 and Super Bowl 28 and he joined the 49ers to help them win Super Bowl 29.

29 Answer 9 Who was the first NFL quarterback to top 40,000 yards passing? (Hint: High-top shoes.) Johnny Unitas finished his career with 40,239 passing yards. He was the first of 20 quarterbacks who have topped 40,000 yards.

30 Answer 10 Who is the highest-rated quarterback on the Nintendo game "Tecmo Super Bowl?" "QB Eagles." It's OK to call him Randall Cunningham, but he was truly the "Ultimate Weapon" in the legendary game.

31 Answer 11 Who made up the original "Monday Night Football" crew in 1970? The original crew consisted of Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and Don Meredith. Frank Gifford replaced Jackson in 1971.

32 Answer 12 Who has the highest career completion percentage in Super Bowl history at 70 percent? (Hint: He won three Super Bowls.) Troy Aikman led Dallas to three Super Bowl victories and finished with a 70 percent completion percentage. Joe Montana is second at 68 percent.

33 Answer 13 Which play covered more yards: The Immaculate Reception or the Music City Miracle? Franco Harris' tip-toe catch against the Raiders covered 60 yards. Frank Wycheck's lateral to Kevin Dyson against the Bills was a 75-yard touchdown. Neither play will ever get old.

34 Answer 14 True or false: Jerry Rice caught more TDs in his first four NFL seasons than he did in four years at Missisippi Valley State. False, but not by much. Rice caught 50 TDs at Mississippi Valley State, then had 49 TDs in his first four seasons with the 49ers.

35 Answer 15 Name two of the five players who are tied with the most Pro Bowl selections at 14. The list includes Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen. Brady would set the record with a 15th selection this season.

36 Answer 16 Who won the first NFL Quarterback Challenge competition? (Hint: He played for the Jets.) Ken O'Brien won the first quarterback challenge in 1990. The event continued through the 2007 season.

37 Answer 17 Of the receivers below, who averages the most receiving yards per game for his career? Jones is the active all-time leader with 96.7 receiving yards per game. Beckham Jr. (92.8) and Brown (86.2) are not far behind.

38 Answer 18 Who is the last No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to win both a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl? (Hint: South Carolina fans should know.) George Rogers won the Heisman Trophy at South Carolina in 1980, was the No. 1 pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and was a member of the Redskins' Super Bowl 22 team.

39 Answer 19 What NFL team has lost a record nine straight postseason games? The Lions have lost nine in a row in the postseason, a streak that begin in 1991.