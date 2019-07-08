Test your NFL knowledge: 20 questions about the NFL record book The NFL will celebrate its 100th season in 2019, and it will be here before you know it, as the Hall of Fame Game between the Broncos and Falcons is scheduled for Aug. 1. Sporting News is preparing you for this landmark season by trying to make you the savviest NFL fan in the room. Over the next five weeks, we will test your NFL knowledge of the Super Bowl, the NFL record book, legendary coaches, personalities and miscellaneous NFL facts. Today, we'll test your knowledge of the NFL record book. Take this 20-question test and let us know how many you got right. No cheating, please. MORE NFL TESTS: Super Bowl questions

1 Question 1 Brett Favre has the NFL record for most career pick-sixes thrown with 31. How many has Aaron Rodgers thrown? (Hint: it’s less than five.)

2 Question 2 Who is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 500 yards in a single game three times?

3 Question 3 What two active quarterbacks have thrown 99-yard touchdown passes? (Hint: They’ve played against each other in the Super Bowl at least once.)

4 Question 4 Patrick Mahomes became just the fourth quarterback under 25 to throw for more than 40 touchdowns in a single season. Name two of the other three.

5 Question 5 Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Dan Marino are all members of the 400-touchdown club. Which active quarterback is closest to joining the club?

6 Question 6 Enough about quarterbacks. Which of these running backs has the highest average yards per carry for his career? Jamaal Charles, Jim Brown, Marion Motley or Barry Sanders?

7 Question 7 Name two of the three active running backs with more than 10,000 yards rushing.

8 Question 8 Who is the NFL’s active leader in all-purpose yards?

9 Question 9 Eric Dickerson still holds the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards. How close was Adrian Peterson to reaching that record in 2012? (Hint: It’s less than 10.)

10 Question 10 Who had more receiving touchdowns in his career: Cris Carter or Marvin Harrison?

11 Question 11 Randy Moss holds the single-season receiving touchdown record with 23, which he set in 2007 and broke Jerry Rice’s record of 22 set in 1987. Name one of the two NFL receivers who are next on the list with 18 apiece. (Hints: One played in Miami, and the other played in Green Bay.)

12 Question 12 Brandon Marshall is one of two players with 100-plus receptions in six seasons. Who is the other?

13 Question 13 Devin Hester holds the all-time record for punt return touchdowns with 14. Who is second with 10, Brian Mitchell, Desmond Howard or Eric Metcalf?

14 Question 14 Who had more career interceptions: Charles Woodson or Ed Reed?

15 Question 15 Ed Reed also is tied for the most career interceptions in playoff history with nine. Name one of the three other players with nine interceptions in the postseason.

16 Question 16 Who is the only player in NFL history with two seasons of 20-plus sacks? Jared Allen, J.J. Watt or Lawrence Taylor?

17 Question 17 Peyton Manning leads all NFL players with five AP NFL MVP Awards. Four players have won the award three times. Who is not a three-time MVP: Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Joe Montana or Johnny Unitas?

18 Question 18 Baker Mayfield has generated excitement for the Browns heading into 2019. Who is the last Cleveland player to win AP NFL MVP honors? (Hint: It’s not Jim Brown.)

19 Question 19 Name two of the three kickers who have made more than 500 field goals.

20 Question 20 Jerry Rice still holds the NFL record for most touchdowns in a career with 208. Who is second: Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Emmitt Smith or LaDainian Tomlinson?

21 Answer 1 (Brett Favre has the NFL record for most career pick-sixes thrown with 31. How many has Aaron Rodgers thrown?) Rodgers has thrown just two pick sixes in his career with the Packers. Tampa Day’s Tanard Jackson and Cincinnati’s William Jackson are the only two players who have intercepted Rodgers and taken it to the house.

22 Answer 2 (Who is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 500 yards in a single game three times?)



Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 500 yards three times. He had 522 yards against the Colts on Oct. 26, 2014; 506 yards against the Ravens on Dec. 10, 2017; and 503 yards against the Packers on Dec. 20, 2009.

23 Answer 3 (Which two active quarterbacks have thrown 99-yard touchdown passes?) Tom Brady (Sept. 12, 2011) and Eli Manning (Dec. 24, 2011) are among the nine quarterbacks who have thrown a 99-yard TD pass.

24 Answer 4 (Patrick Mahomes became just the fourth quarterback under 25 to throw for more than 40 touchdowns in a single season. Name two of the other three.)



Dan Marino did it twice at 22 and 24 years old. Matthew Stafford (23), and Andrew Luck (2014) also pulled it off.

25 Answer 5 (Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Dan Marino are all members of the 400-touchdown club. Which active quarterback is closest to joining the club?)



Philip Rivers has 374 career touchdown passes and will join the club if he gets 26 in 2019.

26 Answer 6 (Enough about quarterbacks. Which running back has the highest average yards per carry for his career: Jamaal Charles, Jim Brown, Marion Motley or Barry Sanders?) Motley averaged 5.7 yards per carry from 1946-55. That’s better than Charles (5.4), Brown (5.2) and Sanders (5.0).

27 Answer 7 (Name two of the three active running backs with more than 10,000 yards rushing.) Is this too easy? We’ve got Frank Gore (14,748), who could become just the fourth member of the 15,000-yard club this season. Adrian Peterson (13,318) and LeSean McCoy (10,606) also made the cut. Marshawn Lynch (10,379) would also be a correct answer if he comes out of retirement.

28 Answer 8 Who is the NFL’s active leader in all-purpose yards? Darren Sproles ranks sixth all time with 19,520 yards. He trails all-time leader Jerry Rice, who finished with 23,546 yards.

29 Answer 9 (Eric Dickerson still holds the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards. How close was Adrian Peterson in 2012?) Eight yards. Peterson finished with 2,097 rushing yards in 2012.

30 Answer 10 (Who had more receiving TDs in his career: Cris Carter or Marvin Harrison?) Carter had 130 TDs, two more than Harrison's 128. The only receivers with more are Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156) and Terrell Owens (153).

31 Answer 11 (Randy Moss holds the single-season receiving TD record with 23, which he set in 2007 and broke Jerry Rice’s record of 22 set in 1987. Name one of the two NFL receivers who are next on the list with 18 apiece.) Mark Clayton scored 18 touchdowns for the Dolphins in 1984. Ten years later, Green Bay’s Sterling Sharpe caught 18 touchdowns for the Packers.

32 Answer 12 (Brandon Marshall is one of two players with 100-plus receptions in six seasons. Who is the other?) Antonio Brown had six seasons with 100-plus catches with the Steelers. Will he make it seven with the Raiders?

33 Answer 13 (Devin Hester holds the all-time record for punt return touchdowns with 14. Who is second with 10: Brian Mitchell, Desmond Howard or Eric Metcalf?) Metcalf, a fan favorite in Cleveland, finished his career with 10 return touchdowns.

34 Answer 14 (Who had more career interceptions: Charles Woodson or Ed Reed?) Woodson had 65 interceptions, one more than Reed, who finished with 64. Woodson, however, needed 18 seasons to do it. Reed played 12 seasons.

35 Answer 15 (Ed Reed also is tied for the most career interceptions in playoff history with nine. Name one of the three other players with nine interceptions in the postseason.) Bill Simpson and Charlie Waters aren’t easy ones, but perhaps you guessed Ronnie Lott, who had nine interceptions over a career with the 49ers and Jets from 1981-94.

36 Answer 16 (Who is the only player in NFL history with two seasons of 20-plus sacks: Jared Allen, J.J. Watt or Lawrence Taylor?)



Granted, it comes with a stat that wasn’t tracked since 1982, but Watt had 20.5 sacks in 2012 and again in 2014.

37 Answer 17 (Peyton Manning leads all NFL players with five AP NFL MVP Awards. Four players have won the award three times. Who is not a three-time MVP: Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Joe Montana or Johnny Unitas?) Montana won the award twice. Unitas, Brown, Favre and Brady are three-time winners.

38 Answer 18 (Baker Mayfield has generated excitement for the Browns heading into 2019. Who is the last Cleveland player to win AP NFL MVP honors?) Browns quarterback Brian Sipe won the award in 1980.

39 Answer 19 (Name two of the three kickers who have made more than 500 field goals.) That exclusive club features Adam Vinatieri (582), Morten Andersen (565) and Gary Anderson (538).