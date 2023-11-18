Test flight for SpaceX's massive Starship rocket reaches space, explodes again

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The second launch of SpaceX's uncrewed Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful craft on Earth, went farther than the first attempt in April but exploded after about eight minutes into flight.

The Starship, which lifted off about 8:04 a.m. ET from SpaceX’s private Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, near Brownsville on the Gulf of Mexico, had a stage separation and reached space. But ground crew lost communications with the rocketship after eight minutes.

That's an improvement over the Starship's previous test flight in which several of the spacecraft's engines failed and exploded about four minutes after its launch.

The two-stage, 394-foot-tall Starship is classified as a super heavy-lift launch vehicle. The tests aim to show how well the stages work together in flight.

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has a $3 billion contract with NASA to get astronauts to the moon as early as 2025 and eventually launch missions to Mars.

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship breaks the sound barrier as it launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

What happened to SpaceX's Starship rocket?

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship at about 8 a.m., and the booster and spacecraft successfully separated – the point when the first launch in April failed – before the 3-minute mark.

Shortly after stage separation, the rocket's massive Super Heavy booster exploded with the Starship vehicle itself detonating before reaching its target altitude in what SpaceX called a "rapid unscheduled disassembly," according to Space.com.

"What we do believe right now is that the automated flight termination system on second stage appears to have triggered very late in the burn, as we were headed downrange out over the Gulf of Mexico," said SpaceX's principal integration engineer John Insprucker said during a livestream of the launch, according to Space.com.

SpaceX deemed the launch a success because the Starship wasn't meant to achieve orbit, but was to splash down into the Pacific Ocean. "We're not targeting orbit today, we're targeting almost orbit," Siva Bharadvaj, a SpaceX operations engineer, told Space.com. The goal was to "get to a thrust profile similar to what we would need for orbit, but also energy level that the ship would need to dissipate for reentry."

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Contributing: George Petras, Jennifer Borresen, Stephen J. Beard, and the Associated Press.

