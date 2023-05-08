Test of Canada’s public alerting system, Alert Ready, coming May 10th

On May 10th, 2023, a public test message will be distributed through Alert Ready, Canada’s Public Alerting System, in most provinces and territories over television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts.

WHY IS THERE A TEST OF THE ALERT READY SYSTEM?

Regular testing provides public safety officials with an opportunity to validate and improve the effectiveness and reliability of Alert Ready. Tests ensure that the Alert Ready system operates as intended during an imminent life-threatening situation.

Issuing a test alert is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO), however, they are required by the CRTC to perform one test alert per year. Either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week or in November.

The following schedule outlines when you can expect a test alert in your region:

ALERT READY TEST Schedule: May 10, 2023

No sign-up is required, and those with compatible devices will automatically receive the test. You can check with your wireless carrier to see if your phone is compatible to receive alerts or via the Alert Ready website here.

WHAT WILL THE TEST SOUND/LOOK LIKE?

The sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with this distinct tone. In addition, radio and television broadcasters may use an audio version of the test alert message generated through a text-to-speech (TTS) software. The TTS functionality on wireless is managed by the device manufacturer and may be read to the recipient if the device supports this feature.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

CAN I OPT OUT?

Given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life or property, Canadians do not have an option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts distributed through Alert Ready.

Story continues

WILL I RECEIVE MORE THAN ONE TEST ALERT?

For those provinces and territories that are participating in the test, only one alert will be issued. If you are receiving repeated alerts for the same message, your wireless device likely has a reminder feature set, causing the alert to repeat until you acknowledge it. Your wireless service provider can assist if this happens to you.

The Weather Network also distributes Alert Ready public alerts on all platforms as part of our mission to keep Canadians safe. If you are watching us on TV or using our app, you will receive the test alert from us too.

WHO ISSUES ALERTS VIA ALERT READY?

Provincial, territorial, and federal public safety authorities are responsible for issuing alerts; however, there is a multi-step process in delivering these alerts to the Canadian public. Each stakeholder plays a unique and vital role in Alert Ready.

How it works: Alert Ready

WHAT IS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WEEK?

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is an annual national event that has been held for over 25 years and takes place during the first full week of May. EP Week is coordinated by Public Safety Canada,in close collaboration with provincial and territorial emergency management organizations, Indigenous organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector who support activities at the local level.

Everyone has a role to play in an emergency, and EP Week provides an opportunity to raise awareness on how you, your family and your community can prepare for potential emergencies.

This year’s theme is Be Prepared. Know Your Risks, encouraging Canadians to understand the risks in their area and learn what actions they can take to protect themselves and their families.

For more information on EP Week, click here.