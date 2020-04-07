Is Tessenderlo Group NV's (EBR:TESB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Luc Tack became the CEO of Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Luc Tack's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tessenderlo Group NV is worth €1.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €1.6m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €616k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €927m to €3.0b. The median total CEO compensation was €651k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 52% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 48% of the pie. Our data reveals that Tessenderlo Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

As you can see, Luc Tack is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Tessenderlo Group NV is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Tessenderlo Group has changed from year to year.

Is Tessenderlo Group NV Growing?

Over the last three years Tessenderlo Group NV has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 8.7% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 7.5% over last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tessenderlo Group NV Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Tessenderlo Group NV shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Tessenderlo Group NV with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Although we'd stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tessenderlo Group that you should be aware of before investing.

