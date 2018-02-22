Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir reflect on a beautiful Olympic career

If this is the end for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir than there’s no doubt the pair went out on top.

The dominant Canadian ice dancing duo brought home two gold medals at PyeongChang and wowed audiences around the world with a near-perfect performance in the individual competition.

We sat down with Virtue and Moir to discuss their success, their enjoyment of their final Olympic act, and their next steps.

“There’s something to presence power and savoring every moment of the Games,” Virtue said. “It’s easy to look towards the finish line and wish away your time as an athlete here, and I think we did a good job of embracing the highs and the lows.”

Now that the competitive rollercoaster has come to a halt, Moir is looking forward to the next chapter.

“We’re lucky that in our sport that when this competitive ride is over we get to do some shows,” he said. “That’s challenging in a completely different way. It’s a bit more artistic and you get a bit more freedom from what the judges want to see.”

The pair hasn’t precisely decided what route they’re going to take from here, though. Moir says they’re a “team meeting” away from making any official proclamations, but whatever they decide the strength of the partnership is firmly intact.

“I think what’s special about is that we care more about each other than we do about ourselves,” he said.

Watch the full interview above.