Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the most normal superstars you'll ever meet

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — You would never know Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the biggest Canadian superstars in PyeongChang and arguably two of the greatest Olympians of all time.

They definitely seem to be the most popular, attracting widespread attention not just in Canada but from the international community as well. That’s not all that surprising considering they’re the most decorated figure skaters in the marquee sport of the Winter Games.

But despite the five Olympic medals and the world records, there’s no ego or arrogance — they’re just genuine, kind people. The same rings true for most amateur athletes, who are approachable and accommodating to both fans and media. But Virtue and Moir are Olympic royalty.

They strode into Canada Olympic House on Wednesday without any fanfare, quietly posting up and taking pictures with fans who eventually spotted them from across the room.

When they met us for an interview, they were the one’s asking questions. “How’s your day?” “How’s the Adirondack treatin’ you?” Just your usual small talk — something you don’t normally expect from world-class athletes. After the interview wrapped up, they thanked us for our time and exchanged handshakes and hugs like we went way back.

They could have declined the interview, which came with virtually zero notice. They could have gone through the motions, told us what we wanted to hear and departed without saying more than a goodbye and it would have been totally understandable. But that’s not who they are. They’re just a couple of regular people from London, Ont., who happen to be pretty good on a pair of skates.

