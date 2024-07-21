Tessa Sanderson interview: Queen invited me for lunch, but I thought it was a Jeremy Beadle wind-up

“She knows it. We know it. The gold medal is hers … and that’s history.”

And, with those perfectly judged – and increasingly prescient – words, the BBC’s Ron Pickering announced to a bleary-eyed nation that Tessa Sanderson had inked her name into the Olympic record books.

The first British black woman to win gold. The last female Briton to win a field event at the Olympics. And, some 40 years on, still the first and last British thrower to win any sort of Olympic title.

A photograph of Sanderson on the podium that night in Los Angeles – complete with medal, tears and great rival Fatima Whitbread even reaching to dry her cheek – would dominate the front page of the following day’s Telegraph.

“The tears stung my eyes,” she says, shaking her head at seeing a copy of the paper. “To be on that middle step, to beat everyone who was out there to kick your butt, to hear God Save the Queen, was a feeling of sheer bliss. Nobody can take that away. People say, ‘How did you feel about winning?’ Bloody brilliant!”

Tessa Sanderson holds the Daily Telegraph from Tuesday August 6, 1984, with a picture of herself on the front page - Sharron Wallace

Sanderson is now laughing and then reaches into a bag to produce her medal among a stash of memorabilia that includes even an original unopened bottle of Coca-Cola, LA ’84 vintage.

The medal is only 6cm in diameter – and actually made of gilt silver rather than pure gold – but retains a magical, almost mesmeric, quality. “I’ve never polished it,” she says. “I can’t imagine the number of hands that have touched it. I take it into schools – the kids all want to see and hold it – so I let them enjoy it.”

But, as Sanderson then explains during several hours together inside London’s Olympic Park, the life-changing impact would be complicated. She attracted not one single sponsor even after winning such a trailblazing Olympic gold and she was made redundant within a month from her full-time job as an audio typist.

With the male British stars of the track invariably prioritised, she was also even told by one leading UK administrator that he was reluctant to stage a women’s javelin event because “you’re not going to fill a telephone box”.

That was patent nonsense – as the fan-mail would testify – but even that became dreadfully soured in 1984 by one anonymous letter. “You’ve not won your medal for Great Britain – you’re black,” it said.

She showed the letter to her parents, Len and Murphy, who moved to England from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation in the late 1950s and had themselves experienced considerable racism.

“I had been out there, competed, loved hearing the anthem, fought with Britain on my back and you dare write me that,” she says. “I was so proud of my British vest. This is my home. Jamaica is [my] motherland. This is my home.”

And Sanderson had become a genuinely household name throughout Great Britain. She was invited on to just about every television show and, as she would discover while waiting to appear on ITV’s Game for Laugh a few months after the 1984 Olympics, she had won over a particularly famous fan.

“I received a phone call and the person said, ‘Would you like to come to Buckingham Palace for lunch with Her Majesty the Queen,” she says. “I laughed. I said. ‘Yeah, pull the other one Jeremy’. I thought it was [Jeremy] Beadle taking the p---. I ignored it. Then the phone call came through again. A Brigadier from Buckingham Palace said, ‘Oh no madam, it was for real.’

“I was ‘oh my god’. Princess Anne was also there and Prince Philip. We went into the Commonwealth Room, Prince Philip started doing some hip movements and was showing me about javelin. I was, ‘No sir, it’s not like that, it’s like this’. We were all laughing. It was a wonderful occasion. The Queen was a very, very special woman. I just thought, ‘This is her country’.”

A beaming Sanderson shows off her gold medal at the LA Olympics in 1984 - Getty Images

The journey to the most famous residence in Britain had begun when Sanderson first arrived at Manchester Airport, aged only seven, after living with her grandparents in St Elizabeth following her parents’ move to England. “You would hear so many things about England like, if you touch your nose, it’s so cold it will fall off,” she says. “My sister, who is three years older, and I travelled on what was then called the British Overseas Airways Corporation. We landed and the shock started. White snow everywhere! I had never seen snow in my life.”

Sanderson’s parents had settled in Wednesfield, just outside Wolverhampton, and instilled in their children the importance of education, learning about a new culture, resilience and an approach “so that you could live with all that was happening”. Her late father was a sheet-metal worker at Ductile Steels and her now 89-year-old mother worked in a factory before becoming a hairdresser. Sanderson would soon excel in school sport – starring at netball, hockey, tennis, hurdles and the long jump – before a friend, Noreen Morgan, challenged her to a javelin throw.

“She said, ‘You beat me at sports day and I’ll buy you chips for a whole week’. My parents, very working class, had no money. Chips were two-and-a-half pence. So I went out and won.”

The next big motivation was to travel outside of Wednesfield and that would mean qualifying for the county team at the English schools athletics championship in Durham. “It made me feel like I want a bit more,” she says and, with the help of her schoolteacher Barbara Richards, and then coaches Wilf Paish and Brian Newman, she would develop into the best javelin thrower in Britain.

Sanderson’s strength was her speed, timing and all-round athleticism. Indeed, she was good enough in heptathlon to later accumulate a score that remains 13th in the British list – and all while taking on various jobs and having to lug her javelin around on public transport. “I was resilient and strong willed,” she says, recalling a random life-changing meeting with the Variety Club’s Mike Samuelson during one journey back from Germany after a British record throw in 1977.

“He said, ‘What will you do when you get home?’ I said, ‘I will wait for the No.59 bus that takes me from Wolverhampton to Wednesfield. And, if I haven’t got a nice conductor, they probably won’t let me on the bus with the javelin’.” Samuelson listened and clubbed together with five friends to help Sanderson cover sufficient expenses to get to the Commonwealth Games the following year. She won gold – the first of three Commonwealth titles – and remains an ambassador for the children’s charity Variety to this day.

Memories of her own personal sporting Everest – LA in 1984 in what was the third of a record six Olympics for any British female athlete – remain vivid.

There were more than 90,000 fans inside the LA Coliseum that night and she could hear and feel an expectant bee-like buzz before even being introduced into the arena. “I remember picking out the javelin and wiping the end off even though it was clean. My fingers were all jittery. I held my javelin really close and my last thought on the runway was, ‘C’mon, mind together, attack and ba … bam.”

That was in reference to the five-stride rhythm that she had honed with Paish. “As I ran, it felt perfect,” she says. “The speed came through, leg was good, arm was good, bow of my back, and I hit it with my shoulder as hard as hell. It was 69 metres and 56 centimetres. A new Olympic record. I thought, ‘Get that you lot’.”

Sanderson had landed a first-round knockout but still had to endure a long wait before victory was confirmed. The Fin Tiina Lillak was second and Whitbread took bronze to seal the now incomprehensible sight of two Britons on one Olympic field event podium.

“I won – and then it hit me – I knelt on the ground, my arms raised up,” she says. “I ran around the track. Field events didn’t do that normally. Carl Lewis was getting to run and, it was, ‘Get off the track, get off the track!’ And I thought, ‘Sod you. You didn’t move for me’. So I carried on. “The medal presentation was like nothing else, even if I knew I wouldn’t look like an actress or anything because my mum had cut my hair to about two inches! The gentleman who put the medal around my neck said, ‘You have done yourself proud. You have done your country proud’. I couldn’t even talk.”

Sanderson then queued for a pay phone so that she could speak with the family who had all gathered together in sleeping bags in the front room of their Wednesfield home. It was around 5am. “My sister answered the phone and the first thing I heard was cheering. I said, ‘Where’s dad?’ My sister said his head could not get through the door the next morning. He was, ‘Hello my girl, my champion, my lion’.”

“One of my regrets in track and field was I was never able to afford to take my mum and dad to any competitions outside the UK. And British Athletics weren’t going to give them a ticket. I would have done anything to take them to LA, just to feel the atmosphere that sport has given me.”

The photographs of Sanderson and Whitbread that balmy night in LA suggest a happier relationship than would later transpire. Whitbread would never win Olympic gold, but she did add a silver in 1988 to the LA bronze and also won world and European crowns.

Fatima Whitbread wipes a tear from rival Sanderson's cheek during the medal ceremony in Los Angeles - Getty Images

It was one of the greatest rivalries in the history of British sport. The main tension was over Sanderson’s belief that Whitbread, whose future husband Andy Norman was the promotions officer for British Athletics, received preferential treatment. Sanderson still thinks there was “so much unfairness” but is adamant that her career was enhanced by Whitbread and that she feels genuine empathy for the challenges that her rival also overcame. Whitbread had spent her early life in foster care.

“It’s always good to have someone who is a rival,” says Sanderson. “Life is competitive. I used that rivalry and so did Fatima I’m sure. It makes you grab hold of yourself mentally and physically. She was there doing her thing. I was here doing my thing. We weren’t bosom pals. Why should we be? This was dog eat dog. She whooped my butt at the World Championships and I hated it.

“If I do see her [now], we will say, ‘hi’. Greet each other. We don’t have that much to say; she is getting on with her life and I am getting on with my life. We took two different paths. I don’t hate the girl and I never will.”

Now 68, but hugely energetic and bubbly – as our muddy uphill walk to the giant Olympic rings in Stratford would testify – Sanderson says that she also gradually learnt how to make the gold medal work for her.

She did pantomime, went into journalism, presenting on Sky News following its launch in 1989, and still regularly visits schools and gives talks to businesses. She was the vice-chair of Sport England, worked on the 2012 Olympic legacy and still lives in east London, where she is surrounded by family that include her 11-year-old twins – Cassius and Ruby Mae – who she adopted with husband Densign White after being told years earlier that she could not get pregnant. “They are our world – just wonderful,” she says.

In Wednesfield, there is now an entire housing estate – Sanderson Park – named after her and the image of her throwing a javelin has been enshrined on park railings. There are also two roads named in her honour in different parts of London and, following a House of Lords reception last month, she has been invited to greet British athletes in Paris on the exact August 6th anniversary of her triumph four decades ago.

“I have a story that I think can help other kids,” she says. “It’s been hard but it’s been a good journey and one I would never ever change. Of all the things I wanted to do … it’s not all done … but it is almost. It’s on track.”