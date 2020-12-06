Tess Daly's stunning strapless black Strictly dress is already reduced in a sale

Tess Daly has been wowing the crowd with her chic outfits each week. (Getty Images)

She never fails to deliver on the style front as Strictly Come Dancing co-host, and last night was no exception for Tess Daly.

The presenter, 51, looked stunning in a strapless, button-front black-collared midi-dress for the show’s ‘Musicals’ week, which she fronted as usual alongside Claudia Winkleman.

A post shared on the mother-of-two’s Instagram of the outfit – which she paired with sleek blonde hair and strappy gold heels – garnered more than 26,000 ‘likes’ from her fans.

Celebrity friend Lisa Snowdon wrote: “Babe!”

Another commented: “Love this dress Tess!”

A third shared: “You always look incredible.”

And a fourth added: “You look stunning.”

The dress, which is made from stretchy wool material and comes with gold tone and crystal buttons, is by fashion brand Alessandra Rich.

The gorgeous strapless black dress is now reduced in the sale. (Alessandra Rich)

It doesn’t come cheap, and had been priced at £1,280 – however, it is now significantly reduced in the sale to a slightly more affordable £770.

This isn’t the first time Daly has turned heads with her outfit for the hit BBC dance show.

Last weekend, fans praised her purple sequinned one-sleeved dress, which featured a stylish thigh split.

However, some couldn’t help but liken it to a very festive sweet – on Twitter, several social media users admitted her ensemble reminded them of the Quality Street ‘Purple One’ chocolate.

Daly’s co-star, Winkleman – who yesterday evening wore a cream, sparkly tuxedo – also often gets fans talking with her Strictly looks.

Last month, her stylist revealed that the mum-of-three’s go-to high street for outfits for the dance programme.

Hello! reported Sinead McKeefry had shared on Instagram how she turns to designer fashion website Net-A-Porter to source the 48-year-old presenter’s striking ensembles – as well as chain Zara.

Earlier in this year’s series, the star had stunned in a black sleeveless, tuxedo-inspired dress by the fairly affordable Spanish brand.