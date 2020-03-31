Here’s What Tesmec S.p.A.’s (BIT:TES) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Tesmec S.p.A. (BIT:TES) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tesmec:

0.069 = €8.4m ÷ (€297m - €175m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Tesmec has an ROCE of 6.9%.

View our latest analysis for Tesmec

Does Tesmec Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Tesmec's ROCE is around the 8.3% average reported by the Machinery industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Tesmec's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Tesmec delivered an ROCE of 6.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Tesmec's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Story continues

BIT:TES Past Revenue and Net Income March 31st 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Tesmec's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tesmec has total assets of €297m and current liabilities of €175m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 59% of its total assets. Tesmec has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.

Our Take On Tesmec's ROCE

Notably, it also has a mediocre ROCE, which to my mind is not an appealing combination. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.