Tesla star Kyle MacLachlan on illuminating Thomas Edison and ice-cream-fighting Ethan Hawke

Don't worry, Tesla isn't an Elon Musk biopic.

The colorful indie from writer-director Michael Almereyda is actually about the eccentric innovator who inspired the name of Musk's car company. In the late 1800s, Nikola Tesla (played by Ethan Hawke) worked for Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) before becoming his biggest rival in the quest to develop commercial electricity. Narrated with a contemporary spin by Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson), daughter of J.P. Morgan (a Tesla investor), Tesla chronicles Tesla's uphill battle to provide worldwide wireless energy.

The film also serves as a 20-year reunion for Almereyda, Hawke, and MacLachlan, who last collaborated on their unique big-screen Hamlet adaptation.

To be further illuminated on Tesla, EW chatted with MacLachlan about getting the Hamlet team back together, bringing a "fresh" and "unexpected" approach to these historical figures, and having a Three Stooges-like ice cream fight with Hawke.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: If you just heard that there was a movie being made about Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, this is probably not the movie you'd predict. It's such an interesting and unorthodox way to tell this story about these men. Was that why you wanted to do it?

KYLE MACLACHLAN: I agree it's a little bit of an unexpected approach, which I think makes it really fresh and keeps you on your toes with a lot of surprises, which is part of Michael's methodology. Having worked with him before on Hamlet with Ethan, 20 years ago, he has such an inventive approach, which was obvious when we worked together on Hamlet and again on this one. So I was excited to work again with Michael and I was really excited to get to work again with Ethan, who I enjoy being with in front of the camera and off — he's an awful amount of fun. And the opportunity to play this very important historical figure in America's history was challenging and interesting and an opportunity that you just don't say no to. I also felt like the unexpected twists and turns were appropriate and filled the story out and made it more current, I think… Sorry, I use that word a lot, which is appropriate given the subject. [Laughs] But it does, it really brings it home in a way. It's one of my big complaints about whenever you study history — well, how does it affect what's happening to us today? It's all nice and fine to understand facts and things, and I'm speaking of this because my son is 11 and going through school and he's studying these things, but how do you make it relevant to today? And I think that Michael really did that with the way he approached this.

You mention that Thomas Edison is this important historic figure, and for that reason he's someone we know a decent amount about and someone we've seen on screen before. The material and approach helped, but how did you go about trying to bring something new to Edison?

I think that he's generally considered not to be the nicest of people; ruthless is a word that is often used. And I approached it, and I think Michael as well, with the idea that let's explore that and find out if that is true, and what was the cause of it and why he had that reputation. And there are a number of things that we discovered along the way that we really tried to illuminate a little bit. He didn't speak a lot about his personal situation, and I think when we come upon him in the very beginning [of Tesla], we don't know yet why he's a curmudgeon, and you realize he's just lost his wife a few days before and he retells a story about something that happened in his youth and asking the why. He was a driven inventor and I don't think he was very connected to his emotional life, which is why he doesn't understand that he's actually in a great deal of pain. He's a man who lives in his head, so I was interested in finding out, "What was his emotional life?"

