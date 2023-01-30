Tesla 'Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Highway, Requiring About 6,000 Gallons of Water to Extinguish

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Metro Fire of Sacramento/Twitter

After a Tesla battery spontaneously combusted on a California highway, two fire engines and thousands of gallons of water were required to extinguish the flames.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District received a call Saturday at 3:41 p.m that a Tesla Model S was "engulfed in flames" on Highway 50 East in Rancho Cordova with "nothing unusual [happening] prior" to the incident, according to a statement shared on social media by the department.

RELATED: Tesla Issues Back-to-Back Recalls on Thousands of Vehicles

"The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50," SMFD shared in the news release. "The fire was extinguished with approx 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to combust."

In addition to the two fire engines, a water tender and a ladder truck were used to assist. "Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery," the release explained, also featuring photos of the firefighters' efforts and the charred front end of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and a spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Although this instance is not the first of a Tesla spontaneously catching fire, CEO Elon Musk has previously stated that 0.01% of Teslas have ignited on the road, far fewer than the auto industry's total, according to Barron's.

SMFD Captain Parker Wilbourn previously said that although Tesla fires are rare, they can they can be "very difficult to extinguish."

"When one battery catches fire, it preheats the next battery, the next battery and the next battery. It causes a fire and it is a chain reaction from there," he told Fox affiliate KTXL in August.

In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declined to open an investigation in Tesla vehicle fires, which they called "rare events," Reuters reported at the time.

