Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk after being told of bonus cut

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Workers from Tesla's Shanghai factory are taking to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being informed over the weekend about planned cuts to their performance bonuses, according to online posts and workers.

Posts from online users begun appearing on forums such as Baidu Tieba since late last week. Some took to Twitter, owned by Musk and blocked in China, to tweet to Elon Musk, his mother Maye Musk and Tesla's accounts.

"Please pay attention to the performance (bonus) of frontline workers at Tesla's Shanghai factory being arbitrarily deducted," said one post on Twitter in a reply to a tweet from Musk about a SpaceX launch.

Two workers told Reuters they were informed by their supervisors over the weekend about a cut to their quarterly bonus payout, which is linked to the factory's performance.

Tesla and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Zhuzhu Cui and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)