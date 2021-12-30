Tesla to recall 475,000 cars in the US

Tesla logo on a dealership

Tesla is to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US, according to documents filed with the US safety regulator.

The electric vehicle firm announced it was recalling 356,309 vehicles because of potential rear-view camera issues affecting 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas.

A further 119,009 Model S vehicles will also be recalled because of potential problems with the front trunk, or boot.

The total recall figure is almost equivalent to the 500,000 cars Tesla delivered last year, Reuters reports.

The BBC has approached Tesla for comment.

A safety report, submitted this month, estimates that around 1% of recalled Model 3s may have a defective rear-view camera.

Over time "repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid" may cause excessive wear to a cable that provides the rear-view camera feed, says a Safety Recall report submitted by Tesla to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US on the 21 December.

If the wear causes the core of the cable to separate "the rear-view camera feed is not visible on the centre display", the report notes.

The loss of the review camera display may "increase the risk of collision", it adds.

The Model S recall involves vehicles manufactured between 2014-2021, some of which may have a problem with a "secondary latch" on the front trunk, or boot.

In another Safety Recall report, also filed on 21 December, Tesla notes the fault could mean, if the primary latch is inadvertently released, the front trunk "may open without warning and obstruct the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash".

Around 14% of recalled Model S's may have the defect, the report notes.

In both cases, the reports state that "Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths" relating to the potential faults.

Passenger play

The latest recall is not the first safety issue to have prompted action from the electric vehicle firm.

Last week Tesla agreed to make changes to its Passenger Play feature, which allows games to be played on its touchscreen while the car is in motion.

It took action after an investigation was launched by the NHTSA.

The feature will now be locked and unusable while the car is moving.