Tesla Drivers Can Now Play Steam Games Like 'Elden Ring' Inside Their Cars

Tesla owners can now play Steam games in the comfort of their cars thanks to the company’s latest integration.

On Tuesday, Tesla announced a “holiday update” for its electric cars, which includes integration with the Steam marketplace.

The Steam marketplace is the world’s most popular digital storefront for PC games and allows users to buy and sell certain in-game items.

“Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles,” Tesla tweeted alongside a video game controller emoji.

In a video clip, the company flaunted the latest feature by showing “Cyberpunk 2077,” a popular action role-playing video game, on the vehicle’s touch-screen display.

Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles 🎮 pic.twitter.com/PDzjtefv7A — Tesla (@Tesla) December 13, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing the Steam unification for months now, and in July, he shared that the company was “making progress” toward integrating Steam into its cars.

The Steam marketplace is only available on “new Model S and X vehicles (year 2022+) with 16GB DDR memory” according to the company’s announcement.

Drivers will need premium connectivity to run Steam on their Teslas, which costs $9.99 per month.

The latest integration also introduces the video-conferencing app Zoom and Apple Music. Customers with furry friends can use the new “dog mode” that lets owners access their car’s cabin camera to keep an eye on their pets.

According to the company, “dog mode” allows owners to set the temperature, whether heated or cool, while the Tesla is in park to keep the interior of the vehicle at a suitable temperature. (However, as HuffPost has reported, leaving your pet in a car unattended is actually a verybadidea.)

On Tuesday, Musk gushed about the brand’s new features on Twitter. “You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!!,” he wrote.

You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! https://t.co/F25Qu6HJ63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

It is unclear whether drivers must be parked to access the gaming feature to eliminate the risk of car crashes. HuffPost has reached out to Tesla for clarification.

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to absolutely bury Musk — who bought the social media app in October — over the horrific idea of allowing drivers to play video games while operating a vehicle.

Tesla, this is genuinely a terrible idea.



My 11 year old son is addicted to video games, and we bought him a Tesla last year. Now I have to worry whether or not he’s playing video games on the highway while he’s driving to school.



You’re better than this, remove it. — timedmonkey (@MonkeyTimed) December 14, 2022

Elon Musk has revealed that you can now play video games off the screen in your Tesla, which is a great way to keep your mind off of your car driving itself into a gorge. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) December 14, 2022

So, dude is taking pride with a large screen laptop on the dashboard so you can now play video games in his car!



What kind of drivers buy Tesla to play video games en route w/ failed AI? 🤔



Is it during spontaneous acceleration or burning while being trapped inside or after? — Fadi✌🏾Be a Ro Arquette not a Space Karen🇨🇦🇲🇺 (@TiMoudou) December 14, 2022

now you can recreate the magic of a cyberpunk dystopian future by promising your emotionally closed off child a "really cool" next visit because they can quietly play video games in the parking lot while you drive between jobs in a desperate attempt to pay off your tesla https://t.co/jEDtjR2qSi — Jack Saint 🎷🏑🏒🍌🌶🌙🗾 (@lackingsaint) December 15, 2022

