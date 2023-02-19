Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing Into Fire Truck Parked On California Freeway

Associated Press
·2 min read
Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing Into Fire Truck Parked On California Freeway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutter said. The car needed to be cut open to remove the passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said it was not clear whether the driver may have been intoxicated or whether the Tesla Model S was operating with automation or driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the system.

Dutter said the truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on northbound lanes of the freeway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.

The fatal accident occurred around 4 a.m., and it took several hours to clear the freeway. The firetruck had to be towed away.

The Model S was among the nearly 363,000 vehicles Tesla recalled on Thursday because of potential flaws in its “Full Self-Driving” system. While the recall is aimed at correcting possible problems at intersections and with speed limits, it comes amid a broader investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla’s automated driving systems.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

    WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said. Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutt

  • Toyota MR2 could be revived as hybrid sports car

    Rumors say Toyota is working with Suzuki and Daihatsu on a lightweight, turbocharged, mid-engined, hybrid sports car in the vein of the original MR2.

  • Ford and GM have more cars on lots than Toyota or Lexus as inventory remains scarce

    Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.

  • Dad sentenced in teen daughter’s 2020 crash death at 13th and Tyler in Wichita

    Jensen Lay lost control of the Pontiac G6 he was driving south on Tyler, spun into oncoming traffic and hit two Ford F-150 trucks, Wichita police have said.

  • Jeremy Renner shares clip of 'spa day' from hospital bed after snow vehicle accident

    Jeremy Renner shared a clip of his head being massaged as he remains in the hospital after a snow vehicle accident.

  • Tesla cofounder calls Autopilot and FSD software 'crap' that could risk the carmaker's future

    Elon Musk has made autonomous driving a top priority at Tesla. One of the carmaker's original founders doesn't approve.

  • Protest held in Cape Breton over safety concerns near Donkin mine

    A dozen people who live near Cape Breton's Donkin mine protested on Friday along the route trucks use when hauling coal from the area. They say the trucks create unsafe conditions for drivers, pedestrians and the environment. "Lots of people are honking and waving," said protest organizer Catherine Fergusson. "It's interesting because you can see the look on their face. Once they see the sign and know what we're doing, their faces light up." Fergusson and members of the Cow Bay Coalition — a com

  • Why Boxy Cars and SUVs Are Having a Moment Again

    Surprisingly, we seem to be in a boxy car renaissance. With fuel prices rising and electric vehicles tipping into the mainstream, you might think that aerodynamics would be paramount, both to increase fuel economy in gas-powered cars and to enhance the range in battery-powered ones. Credit goes to the same issues that are causing gas prices to spike and EVs to take over.

  • 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line Long-Term Update: Blizzaks carry us through winter

    Here's what a set of Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 winter tires does for our long-term Kia EV6 AWD GT-Line.

  • 2 train derailments have similar risks, different outcomes

    Police Chief Jason Wright feared the worst as he rushed to the scene of a freight train derailment in Michigan's Van Buren Township, mindful of a fiery rail crash this month in Ohio that led to evacuations and a toxic chemical release. Instead, the situation a half-hour's drive west of Detroit was far less grim: 28 of 134 cars in a Norfolk Southern train had gone at least partially off the track Thursday with a couple overturned and several others upright but knocked sideways. The lone car carrying hazardous materials wasn't affected.

  • Second train with toxic chemicals derailed in Michigan

    STORY: Just after 8:30am local time (1330GMT), six train cars, out of 30 in total, crashed off the tracks in Belle Ville, Michigan.Local authorities said that one train car contained liquid chlorine, however the fire department stated that there was no sign of leaking or damage, and the derailment currently posed no danger to the public.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, Energy (EGLE), and Wayne County Homeland Security have all been notified of the incident. There are no reported injuries.The incident in Michigan comes two weeks after a separate Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, also carrying hazardous materials.On Feb 3. the derailment of the Norfolk Southern operated train caused a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town and forced thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off toxic chemicals.

  • Railway engineering workers to stage 48-hour strikes after rejecting pay offer

    Railway engineering workers are set to take part in a series of 48-hour strikes next month due to a pay dispute. The action comes after the workers at infrastructure group Balfour Beatty overwhelmingly rejected the company's offer of a 5.5% increase in pay. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will take strike action between the 3-5 March, 10-12 March, and 17-19 March - with each of the walkouts starting at 10pm on the Friday and ending at 10am on the Sunday.

  • Genesis announces pricing for the Electrified GV70 SUV

    The Electrified GV70 is another EV conversion from Genesis, following the excellent Electrified G80 sedan.

  • Philippine plane with 4 aboard goes missing, search underway

    A small plane carrying four people went missing Saturday after taking off southeast of the Philippine capital and a search was underway, aviation officials said. The Cessna 340 left Albay province for Manila with a pilot, a crewmember and two passengers Saturday morning but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard but said Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search.

  • If 'self-driving' Teslas are defective, why are regulators letting them stay on the road?

    Federal regulators forced a recall of Tesla's robot-car technology, but the move allows drivers to continue to use it before the defects can be fixed.

  • How dangerous train derailments affect communities like East Palestine, Ohio

    For the most part, train derailments do not result in death, injury or the release of hazardous substances into the nearby community. But they still have a real impact on the often small, working-class communities where they tend to take place.

  • No direct London-Scotland trains this weekend

    Network Rail is closing sections of both the East Coast and West Coast main lines on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Miami Boat Show features largest superyacht shown in North America. We got a sneak peek

    Ahpo measures 378 feet, has six decks, room for 50 people and is for sale for $352 million.

  • Butte County man, 58, dies after dump truck crashes on I-80 embankment near Auburn

    The truck hit a tree and came to rest in a field, the CHP said.

  • Customer-commissioned shade of green joins Porsche's color palette

    For the first time, Porsche is offering a customer-commissioned paint-to-sample color to buyers. Essmann Green will be available starting in March 2023.